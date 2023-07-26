KHI Enters CARS Tour Race at Hickory with Layne Riggs

Sponsors Puryear Tank Lines and Kevin Harvick Golf Carts Join the No. 62

Harrisburg, N.C. (July 26, 2023) – Layne Riggs will return to the seat of the No. 62 Ford for Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI) for the CARS Tour race at Hickory Motor Speedway, Saturday, July 29.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to run the No. 62 again with KHI,” Layne said. “We had a great showing a few weeks ago at Caraway Speedway, unfortunately, an issue post-race cost us the win. Our car was fast, and I know we’ll have another fast car this week and be in contention for the win. I’m grateful for our partner Puryear Tank Lines coming along with us this week and continuing to support my career. And to Kevin and DeLana (Harvick, co-owners of KHI) for the opportunity and for having Kevin Harvick Golf Carts along for the ride.”

Long time partners of both Scott and Layne Riggs, Puryear Tank Lines, will be showcased on the rear quarter panels for this weekend’s race. Based in Apex, N.C., Puryear Tank Lines is a family-owned and operated business specializing in bulk tank delivery of liquid asphalt, anhydrous ammonia, chemical tankers, dry bulk, and aggregates. With a commitment to Safety, Growth, Reliability and Customer Satisfaction, Puryear Tank Lines aims to treat their customers and employees like a member of their own family.

“Donnie Puryear has always been a huge supporter and fan of Layne,” said Scott Riggs. “We have been fortunate to have his continuous support for many years.”

The recently opened Kevin Harvick Golf Carts in Mooresville, N.C. will make its first appearance in motorsports and will be featured on the hood of the No. 62 for Saturday’s race at Hickory Motor Speedway.

Layne has 13 previous starts at the North Carolina short track where he has one pole, five top-five and nine top-10 finishes. His career-best finish at Hickory Motor Speedway is third on two different occasions (May 2017 and March 2022). Layne made his KHI debut at Caraway Speedway on June 28, 2023, and following a dominating win, a post-race inspection misstep took to the win away from the team.

The CARS Tour race at Hickory Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, at 7 p.m. EDT. Coverage of the event will be streamed live on FloRacing.com.

About Kevin Harvick Inc.

Established in 2001 by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and his wife DeLana, Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI) competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Series through the 2011 NASCAR season. During that time, KHI earned 10 Xfinity Series wins, 45 Truck Series wins and three Truck Series championships, including two championships with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday, Jr. Following the 2011 season, KHI stepped away from full-time competition until its return in 2023.