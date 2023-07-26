Search
Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR CupRC Truck SeriesRC XFINITYTruck SeriesWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series

Weekend schedule for Richmond-2 and Road America

By Angela Campbell
APRIL 02: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 02, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series head to Richmond Raceway while the Xfinity Series competes at Road America. There are only five races remaining in the Cup Series regular season and eight of the active drivers have previously won at the 0.75-mile track.

Kyle Busch leads with six victories while Kevin Harvick (the defending race winner) and Denny Hamlin have four victories each. Martin Truex Jr. has collected 3 checkered flags while Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano have each won twice and Alex Bowman has claimed one win.

Eleven Cup Series drivers (Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney) have already earned a spot in the Playoffs by virtue of wins, leaving five open spots in the 16-driver post-season field.

As the Xfinity Series heads to Road America, seven drivers have secured a spot in the 12-driver playoffs – John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith, and Jeb Burton. This leaves five open spots in the Xfinity Series Playoffs with seven races to go.

There are seven CRAFTSMAN Truck Series drivers who have clinched a spot in the 10-driver Playoff field – Corey Heim, Zane Smith, Grant Enfinger, Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski, Christian Eckes and Carson Hocevar. Richmond is the last race of the regular season.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.

Friday, July 28

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – Road America – USA
6 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Road America – USA
5:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice at Richmond (All entries) No TV
5:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying at Richmond (Impound) No TV
Single Vehicle/2 Laps/All Entries

Saturday, July 29

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice at Richmond
Groups A & B
USA/MRN/SiriusXM

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying at Richmond (Impound)
Groups A & B – Single Vehicle/2 Laps/2 Rounds
USA/MRN/SiriusXM

3 p.m.: Xfinity Road America 180 at Road America
45 Laps = 182.16 Miles
Stages end on Laps 22/34/45
NBC/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,347,310

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond
250 Laps = 187.5 Miles
Stages end on Laps 70/140/250
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $808,354

Sunday, July 30

3 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond
400 Laps = 300 Miles
Stages end on Laps 70/230/400 LAPS
USA/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $7,565,800

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Three Big Stories: Pocono (2023)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

bettingtop10.ca

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category