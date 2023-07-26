Weekend schedule for Richmond-2 and Road America

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series head to Richmond Raceway while the Xfinity Series competes at Road America. There are only five races remaining in the Cup Series regular season and eight of the active drivers have previously won at the 0.75-mile track.

Kyle Busch leads with six victories while Kevin Harvick (the defending race winner) and Denny Hamlin have four victories each. Martin Truex Jr. has collected 3 checkered flags while Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano have each won twice and Alex Bowman has claimed one win.

Eleven Cup Series drivers (Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr., Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney) have already earned a spot in the Playoffs by virtue of wins, leaving five open spots in the 16-driver post-season field.

As the Xfinity Series heads to Road America, seven drivers have secured a spot in the 12-driver playoffs – John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith, and Jeb Burton. This leaves five open spots in the Xfinity Series Playoffs with seven races to go.

There are seven CRAFTSMAN Truck Series drivers who have clinched a spot in the 10-driver Playoff field – Corey Heim, Zane Smith, Grant Enfinger, Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski, Christian Eckes and Carson Hocevar. Richmond is the last race of the regular season.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 28

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – Road America – USA

6 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Road America – USA

5:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice at Richmond (All entries) No TV

5:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying at Richmond (Impound) No TV

Single Vehicle/2 Laps/All Entries

Saturday, July 29

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice at Richmond

Groups A & B

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying at Richmond (Impound)

Groups A & B – Single Vehicle/2 Laps/2 Rounds

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

3 p.m.: Xfinity Road America 180 at Road America

45 Laps = 182.16 Miles

Stages end on Laps 22/34/45

NBC/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,347,310

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond

250 Laps = 187.5 Miles

Stages end on Laps 70/140/250

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $808,354

Sunday, July 30

3 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond

400 Laps = 300 Miles

Stages end on Laps 70/230/400 LAPS

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $7,565,800