CHRIS BUESCHER WINS AT RICHMOND, CLINCHES PLAYOFF POSITION

RICHMOND, VA – July 31, 2023 – Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing’s Chris Buescher won Sunday’s Cook Out 400, earning a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. This weekend’s win marked Buescher’s first win of the season, 139th win for car owner Jack Roush, and second since the forming of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. The triumph also marks Ford’s 723rd all-time win in NASCAR Cup Series competition and comes on the birthday of Ford Motor Company founder, Henry Ford.

“Congratulations to Jack, Brad, Scott, Chris, and everyone at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing on the race win at Richmond,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Both RFK cars raced their way to the front of the field and were strong throughout the race.”

“Our Fastenal Mustang was so good firing off today, so good in practice. I didn’t get the job done in qualifying. I had to pass a bunch of cars today and have some great strategy and some great pit stops. Everybody at RFK Racing who has worked so hard to get us to this point. This is awesome. I knew that last restart was gonna be tough, but I knew we had the speed in this thing.” commented Buescher.

Sunday’s 400 lap race was physically demanding for the drivers with temperatures reaching as high as 135 degrees inside of the racecars. Chris Buescher started the race in 26th position but steadily worked his way to the front of the field, cracking the top-5 by lap 160. Buescher along with fellow teammate and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski combined to lead 190-of-400 laps with Keselowski taking the Stage 2 victory. There was only one caution throughout the race which happened during the closing laps. Buescher was able to maintain the lead on the restart and win over Denny Hamlin by 0.549 seconds.

A total of six Ford Performance drivers finished in the top-10: Team Penske’s Joey Logano finished in P4, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Ryan Preece in P5, Roush Fenway Keselowski’s Brad Keselowski in P6, and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick in P8 and P10.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series raced on Saturday at Road America. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst finished in P5 while RSS Racing’s Ryan Sieg finished in P13.

Both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series head to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan this weekend.

35 CHAMPIONSHIPS – 451 WINS – 417 POLES

