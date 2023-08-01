Flying Lizard Lamborghinis Roar into Action for Super Trofeo at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., (August 1, 2023) — Flying Lizard Motorsports is set to unleash its quartet of Lamborghini race cars as the team arrives at the fan-favorite Road America circuit for the next two rounds of the Super Trofeo series. Fresh off another podium performance at Watkins Glen International, the team will again race this weekend in support to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, looking to continue to climb up the ranks of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America championship standings.

“Road America has always been a favorite of the drivers, and we have had many successes there in the past,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “It is going to be interesting this year as the track has been repaved and produces very quick lap times. It is also tricky because anytime you are offline the surface is very slick, so good race craft will be important and passing will be a challenge. We always enjoy racing at Road America, the fans are great and the surrounding area is a lot of fun.”

The team’s recent success at Watkins Glen International, where they splashed to a podium finish, has added to their momentum and confidence. With the Road America event promising another exhilarating showdown, the four Lizard Lamborghinis will be sure to return to the podium that the team graced in 2022.

In the No. 14 pink Unicorn Lamborghini, Slade Stewart and Andy Lee have been shown to be a formidable new pairing this season, progressing as the entry advanced as the LB Cup championship-winning entry to compete in the more challenging Pro/Am class this season. The No. 41 of Paul Nemschoff and Marc Miller was the first effort to earn a podium this season, as well as the first duo on the team to return for a second time. The No. 64 of Tom Tait kicked off the season strong with a career-best fourth-place result, and continues his hunt for the illustrious first podium result in a highly competitive class. The No. 68 of Chris Bellomo and Flying Lizard veteran Johannes van Overbeek are the sole Lizard lineup to earn a win for the team, hungrier than ever to do it a second time this weekend.

Measuring a circuit length of 4.048 miles long, Road America is the longest road course on the 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo schedule. Between its 14 turns, the Wisconsin track boasts high-speed straights and well-known sections like “The Carousel,” “The Kink,” and “Canada Corner.”

The adrenaline-packed weekend at Road America will feature the four Lizard entries participating in two practice sessions to dial in and prepare each race car on Friday, August 4th. The morning of Saturday, August 5th will host the qualifying sessions for each race, followed by a garage tour open to the public at 12:30 PM. Race one will begin that evening at 3:50 PM CT, followed by race two on Sunday, August 6 at 1:25 PM CT. Fans unable to attend the event can watch live on imsa.com/tvlive.

EVENT SCHEDULE | ALL TIMES CENTRAL

Friday, August 4

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Practice 1

2:10 PM – 2:55 PM Practice 2

Saturday, August 5

10:20 AM – 10:35 AM Qualifying 1

10:40 AM – 10:55 AM Qualifying 2

12:30 PM Garage Tour

3:50 PM – 4:40 PM Race 1 (imsa.com/tvlive)

Sunday, August 6

1:35 PM – 2:25 PM Race 2 (imsa.com/tvlive)

2023 Race Schedule

May 12-14, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Salinas, California

June 22-25, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, New York

August 4-5, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

August 25-27, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

VIRginia International Raceway

Alton, Virginia

September 15-17, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis, Indiana

November 16-17, 2023

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi

Campagnano di Roma, Italy

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

About Lamborghini Newport Beach

Lamborghini Newport Beach is the authorized sales & service franchise for Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. serving Orange County, California.

Representing Lamborghini since 2010, Lamborghini Newport Beach is continuously one of the top US retailers year after year. With many years of combined experience, their team of professionals has all the knowledge and expertise necessary to assist you with purchasing the Lamborghini of your dreams, or properly maintaining the one in your garage. All Lamborghini Newport Beach technicians are fully factory certified, and all sales staff holds master certifications. Their newly opened state of the art facilities are now located at 44 Auto Center Drive, inside the Irvine Auto Center.

