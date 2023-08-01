Precision Racing L.A. Unveils Monumental Driver Lineup and New Partners

Jaxon Bell, Spencer Schmidt, and Aidan Yoder bring talent and a rich history to the team’s lineup for the remainder of the Toyota GR Cup Series

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Precision Racing L.A. based in Southern California continues to expand its reach and success in the Toyota GR Cup Series. The team has announced Jaxon Bell, son of former IndyCar driver and current NBC motorsports analyst Townsend Bell, Spencer Schmidt, son of IndyCar driver and minority owner of Arrow McLaren Sam Schmidt, and Aidan Yoder, Precision Racing’s top driver, will complete the team’s Toyota GR Cup lineup.

Having just started his competitive racing career last year, 20-year-old Jaxon Bell has split his time this season between one spot start in the Toyota GR Cup, as well as being the championship leader in the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series.Bell made his Toyota GR Cup debut in the most recent round at Virginia International Raceway.

Bell impressed with points paying finishes in both races, coming home 8th and 5th, while having some close battles with the GR Cup Championship front runners. He currently sits 11th in the GR Cup Championship standings despite missing the first two rounds of the season.

Bell said, “I can’t wait to experience my first street race in Nashville with Precision Racing L.A. In my first season of racing there have been many ‘firsts’ but this should be extra special. I grew up watching my dad race Indycars so I’m excited to get to share the weekend with the NTT Indycar Series. There are still some drivers like Castroneves and Dixon who have known me since I was 2 years old! I also want to thank my sponsors, The Agency, Rotiform, and SynerComm who have made all of this possible. Mario has put together a great race team and I’m thankful for the chance to go compete and hopefully score more championship points.”

The 23-year-old Spencer Schmidt made his Toyota GR Cup debut for Precision Racing L.A. in the series’ most recent race last month at Virginia International Raceway. Schmidt has high hopes of one day following in his father’s footsteps and racing in IndyCar. Not only will he race the remainder of this season in Toyota GR Cup, he’s also racing in the Skip Barber racing series this year.

“It is quite the cliche in motorsports, but I want to be just like my dad in more ways than just my racing career,” Schmidt said. “Off-track, he is a strong and honest businessman that looks to give more value than he receives in his professional and personal relationships. He didn’t begin pursuing a professional racing career until he

was well into his twenties and managed to make it all the way to the top. He will always be the hardest worker in the room and never let someone tell him he can’t do something.”

For the upcoming Toyota GR Cup Nashville Grand Prix, Schmidt will be sponsored by Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers, the lead sponsor for the Nashville race, and is excited to continue with Precision Racing L.A. through the remainder of the 2023 season.

Precision Racing L.A.’s top driver, 20-year-old Southern California native Aidan Yoder, will have a new sponsor – IT powerhouse and TRD Partner Segra. Yoder is happy to change liveries and represent a nationally known brand partner of Toyota who compliments his own philosophy on and off the track.

“When Mario asked if I was willing to represent Segra, the first thing I asked was: are they aligned with me and who we are as a team? The answer was an emphatic yes. I’m honored to carry Segra with me for the remainder of the season,” Yoder said.

Aidan has had an excellent start to this inaugural season of the GR Cup finishing in the top 10 in four of the total six races and taking Pole Position at Circuit of the Americas.

“Every driver, partner and crew member contribute something unique to the team. Everyone’s passion for racing aligns perfectly with our team’s core values and we firmly believe that this lineup will take Precision Racing L.A. to new heights,” said Mario Biundo, Team Principal, Precision Racing L.A.

About Precision Racing L.A.

Powered by L.A. Honda World Racing, Precision Racing L.A. is an in-house pro racing team based in Los Angeles, California. With years of experience in SRO and IMSA competitions, Precision Racing L.A. delivers the most professional experience, demonstration in attention to detail, and an endless pursuit to achieve the top step of the podium. For more information on Precision Racing L.A., please visit https://www.precisionracingla.com/.