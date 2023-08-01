Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Martin Transportation Systems/ Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Team Michigan International Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team will travel to the Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

McDowell and the No. 34 team will have returning partner Martin Transportation Systems (MTS) and Love’s Travel Stops with them.

A loyal Love’s Travel Stops customer headquartered in Byron Center, Michigan, MTS is a family owned and operated transportation and logistics company with a fleet of over 1,100 trucks and employs over 2,500 drivers and support staff. MTS provides dedicated, just in time “JIT” services to its customers with a dedication to safety, customer service, and technology.

The MTS/Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang will first hit the track Saturday with practice and qualifying at 12:35 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 200-lap event is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

COMPETITION NOTES:

After finishing 22nd at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway, McDowell and the No. 34 MTS/Love’s Travel Stops team continue their push for a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The team is 16th in points and 18 points ahead of the cut line.

McDowell comes into the Michigan Speedway with 16 previous starts at the track in the NASCAR Cup Series. His best qualifying result came just last season when he started 14th. His best finish at the track is 20th.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We will be ready for Michigan. I’m confident in that. We know we have better cars and Michael is driving at his best right now. The challenge is always the race strategy. Will it be fuel mileage? Will it be just a bunch of long runs? That’s what makes it fun as a crew chief.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“This season has given us the best chance to finish well at Michigan. It’s because I am confident in Travis and the team. I know they will bring me a great MTS/Love’s Travel Stops Ford come Sunday.”

“I’m excited to have MTS returning to Michigan for the third year in a row. They are a longstanding partner of Love’s, similar to Love’s and their partnership with us at Front Row Motorsports. I love to see these relationships come together on and off the track, and the success that entails.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.