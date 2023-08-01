Turn5 Unveils Stage 4 of its 2023 Bronco Build

Giveaway Rig Gears Up for Adventure

PAOLI, Pa. (July 31st, 2023) – The highly anticipated Stage 4 of Turn5’s (T5) 100K Ford Bronco Build is complete, and it is packing some serious overlanding upgrades. The Gator build is the grand prize in T5’s summer sweepstakes. The latest stage introduces a variety of accessories that will elevate the camping and overlanding experience for its future owner to be announced on October 31st, 2023.

Part 4 features products generously provided by Rough Country, a premier partner for the Gator build. To begin, the team at T5 added a Rough Country Portable Fridge/Freezer, Rough Country Air Compressor, and Rough Country Collapsible Fire Pit. To accommodate the new additions and optimize storage, the Rough Country Metal Storage Box was custom mounted with high quality brackets.

Next, T5 added some recovery gear and a tailgate table, before moving on to the highlight of Stage 4 – the Rough Country Hard Shell Roof Top Tent. The tent can comfortably accommodate 2 –3 people with easy setup and take down thanks to the hydraulic-assisted clamshell design.

T5’s Gator build looks more capable and adventure-ready than ever before. The finish line for the 100K build is in sight as the parts authority gets ready to select the winner on September 30, 2023. For every qualifying dollar spent on either www.extremeterrain.com or www.americantrucks.com, participants will receive one entry into the draw up to a maximum of 10,000 entries per person, per email address. Visit the pages below for all the details of Stage 4, giveaway rules, and more.



ExtremeTerrain: https://www.extremeterrain.com/gator-build-4.html

AmericanTrucks: https://www.americantrucks.com/gator-build-4.html

