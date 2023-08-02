JACKSON READY FOR ACTION IN O’NEIL ELECTRIC DODGE AT GP3R

(August 2, 2023) Get ready for an adrenaline-charged showdown as Larry Jackson in his #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge prepares to compete in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series Race at the highly anticipated Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres this Sunday, August 6th. Having raced in seven previous events and coming off his best finish at the race last year, where he secured an impressive 8th place result, Jackson is determined to make an even more significant impact this time around.

The Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres is renowned for its electrifying street course, combining high-speed straights with challenging corners, making it a true test of skill and precision for drivers. Jackson’s approach of patience and consistency has served him well this season and has him tenth in the overall championship standings.

As the NASCAR Pinty’s Series event at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres approaches, all eyes will be on Larry Jackson and his #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge as he takes on the exhilarating challenge of the famous street course. Fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

Race Event Preview

Sunday August 6th, Green Flag approx. 2:18PM ET

Les 60 Tours Rousseau Metal

Race nine of 14 in 2023

This is the 16th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres

The Track: 1.521-miles, 11-turn, street circuit

Best finish: eighth in 2022

Quote:

“I’m excited to return to the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres. “Last year was an unforgettable experience, and it inspired me to push my limits even further. The track is challenging, but I have a great team behind me, and we’ve been working really hard to be at our best on race day. I’m confident in my abilities and just need to be patient and wait for openings. I can’t wait to put on a show for all the fans out there.”

-Larry Jackson, Driver #84 O’Neil Electric / E3 Spark Plugs Dodge

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States. Les 60 Tours Rousseau Metal will also be live on RDS2 and air later on TSN, date and time TBD.

The 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 14 total races in five provinces on a mixture of oval tracks along with road and street courses.

Race fans can get the latest information about Larry Jackson and the #84 O’Neil Electric team on these social channels.

Twitter: @larryjacksonvrm

Instagram: @larryjackson84

About O’Neil Electric Supply

Serving the electrical and construction industry since 1965, O’Neil Electric Supply is a proud Canadian owned, independent wholesale supplier of premium electrical products in the GTA and across Ontario. O’Neil Electric is also open to the public and supplies all premium brands from major manufacturers, in a complete range of electrical products in lighting, controls, power distribution equipment, conduit, wire, boxes, devices, heating & ventilation, tools and safety equipment and is well known as one of the largest stocking distributors in the GTA.

Learn more about O’Neil Electric Supply http://www.oneilelectric.com/about-us-2-about-us