KENNINGTON READY TO RACE CASTROL EDGE DODGE AT GP3R

August 2, 2023. DJ Kennington is set to showcase the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge at the NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres (GP3R) this Sunday August 6th. The event is round nine of the 2023 Pinty’s Series season and is the longest running street course racing event in North America.

Throughout his career Kennington has been a consistent performer, earning and impressive seven top-five finishes at the prestigious event. Last year he narrowly missed the top spot, securing the runner-up position. Kennington scored the victory in his #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge on the famed circuit in 2013.

The NASCAR Pinty’s Series at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres is a must-see event, combing the excitement of street circuit racing with the festival atmosphere that envelopes the city.

Here’s what you need to know.

Race Event Preview

Sunday August 6th, Green Flag approx. 2:18PM ET

Les 60 Tours Rousseau Metal

Race nine of 14 in 2023

This is the 16th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres

The Track: 1.521-miles, 11-turn, street circuit

Best finish: First in 2013

Career Victories: 24

Most Recent Win: Race one, Sutherland Automotive Speedway, 2022

DJ Quote: “I’m excited to be back at Trois-Rivieres. This event is very special, and I’m determined to give our best showing and put on an exciting race for the fans. The competition at this race is really fierce, but the Castrol team has worked hard on our street racing program, and we’ll be ready for the battle”.

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States. Les 60 Tours Rousseau Metal will also be live on RDS2 and air later on TSN, date and time TBD.

