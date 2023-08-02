Jimmie Johnson Voted into 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (August 2, 2022) – The time has come to add another accolade to Jimmie Johnson’s storied racing resume as the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is now an official member of the elite NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ was named to the 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class today and is joined by longtime crew chief Chad Knaus and Donnie Allison. Racing legend Janet Guthrie won the Landmark Award. This was the first year of eligibility for Johnson, as he hasn’t raced full-time in NASCAR since stepping away from Cup Series competition at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

This year’s class was selected by a voting panel that includes 62 representatives from NASCAR, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, manufacturers, track owners, broadcasters, media members, former team owners, and drivers – as well as one ballot from a nationwide fan vote.

Throughout 689 starts, Johnson accumulated 83 wins, 232 top-five, 374 top-10s, 36 pole positions, and led 18,941 laps. Johnson is currently tied for sixth on NASCAR’s all-time Cup victories list (1949-present) with fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough. Johnson and Knaus were practically unstoppable in their prime – as they were the only team in NASCAR history to win five championships in a row (2006-2010).

Additionally, Johnson has four NASCAR All-Star wins, two wins in the Duel 150-mile qualifier races for the Daytona 500, and two wins in the season-opening exhibition race formerly titled the Budweiser Shootout at Daytona. He is a two-time Daytona 500 champion, a four-time Brickyard 400 champion at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the only racecar driver to ever be named the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year (2009). Johnson is a two-time Southern 500 winner at Darlington; 11 wins at Dover; nine wins at Martinsville Speedway; eight wins at Charlotte Motor Speedway and seven wins at Texas Motor Speedway.

At the age of 46, Johnson decided to defy the odds and took his talent to the open-wheel circuit where he raced in the INDYCAR Series for two seasons at Chip Ganassi Racing. Johnson’s best finishes came on the oval tracks where he finished fifth at Iowa Speedway and sixth at Texas Motor Speedway. Johnson was able to fulfill a childhood dream as he competed in the 106th Indianapolis 500.

In 2021 – 2022, Johnson participated in the IMSA Series where he earned two podium finishes. In late 2022, Johnson became a team co-owner at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB along with Maurice “Maury” Gallagher and team ambassador Richard Petty “The King”. In 2023, he competed in the Daytona 500, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), and the Coca-Cola 600. In June, Johnson traveled overseas to participate in the NASCAR Garage 56 program competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.

Johnson’s transition to team co-owner has been a welcomed resource for young LEGACY MOTOR CLUB drivers Erik Jones and Noah Gragson.

“I think Jimmie’s nomination into the NASCAR Hall of Fame was fairly a no-brainer for everybody,” said Jones, driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. “I am proud to see him go in and proud to have him as part of our group. I am happy for him and his family to see the well-deserved nomination. I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to race against him early in my career and now to have him in an ownership position is incredible. Jimmie has revolutionized the sport in so many ways, and I am truly looking forward to seeing his induction.”

“A Jimmie Johnson Darlington win diecast was the first one I ever purchased,” said Gragson, driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. “Growing up I was a fan of his and now that I get to drive for him, it’s a big deal to me. He deserves this recognition as he is such a leader and mentor both on and off the track for me and our team. He truly is one of the nicest guys out there and is so genuine. I’m so happy for him today.”

Johnson has served as a mentor and friend to drivers across the globe throughout his career. All of Johnson’s success in the NASCAR Cup Series happened alongside his friend and crew chief, Chad Knaus.

“Chad is so deserving of going into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. To accomplish this together is so fitting as every special moment in my Cup Series career was shared with Chad. He’s a brother, a friend, and a brilliant crew chief – one of the best ever,” Johnson said after he received the news.

“I drove a Chad Knaus set-up racecar throughout every moment we had and to share this induction with him is incredible,” continued Johnson. “This is such a huge honor, I’m thankful for Ricky Hendrick, Rick Hendrick and the entire Hendrick family, Jeff Gordon, Chad, and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and in the NASCAR industry who has ever touched a No. 48 car throughout the years. This is as much of a celebration for all of them as it is for me. We did this as a team.”

Johnson’s success and impact on the sport have finally earned him the most prestigious honor one can receive in NASCAR racing. He will officially be enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame during the class of 2024’s induction ceremony on January 19, 2024 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C.

