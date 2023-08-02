MBS MOTORSPORTS HEADED TO GP3R

(August 2, 2023) MBS Motorsports and driver Daniel Bois are poised to make their mark in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series event at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres-Rivieres (GP3R) this Sunday, August 6th. The team is geared up and ready to take on the challenging street circuit, and they are excited to see what talented and accomplished road racing driver, Daniel Bois can accomplish making his first start at GP3R.

Daniel Bois has a commendable track record, showcasing his prowess as a road racer. With an impressive career spanning several series and events, Bois has demonstrated his dedication, skill, and tenacity on various circuits across the country, including a seventh-place finish in the Pinty’s Series race at the Toronto Indy in 2022.

The Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres-Rivieres has a storied history, and it is one of the most iconic events on the NASCAR Pinty’s Series calendar. Known for its challenging street course and passionate fans, the race demands exceptional driving skills, adaptability, and strategy. Daniel Bois’ proficiency in navigating tight corners and his ability to master complex circuits make him a formidable contender this weekend.

Race Event Preview

Sunday August 6th, Green Flag approx. 2:18PM ET

Les 60 Tours Rousseau Metal

Race nine of 14 in 2023

This is the 16th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres

The Track: 1.521-miles, 11-turn, street circuit

Best finish: First appearance at GP3R

Quote:

“I am beyond excited to be competing at GP3R for the first time. The track’s history and the atmosphere created by the fans are unmatched. I am confident in my abilities, and I believe that the MBS Motorsports team has provided me with a strong car to compete at the front of the pack. This is an opportunity for us to make our presence known and to showcase the hard work and dedication that our team has put into preparing for this event.”.

-Daniel Bois, Driver #31 MBS Motorsports Chevrolet

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States. Les 60 Tours Rousseau Metal will also be live on RDS2 and air later on TSN, date and time TBD.

The 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 14 total races in five provinces on a mixture of oval tracks along with road and street courses.

Race fans are encouraged to follow the progress of MBS Motorsports channels all season long for behind-the-scenes info and updates.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mbs.motorsports/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mbs.motorsports

About MBS Motorsports

Owned by Jeff Murphy and Dominic Scrivo with driver Daniel Bois, the team will compete in select events in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in 2023. Jeff Murphy is an executive with Celestica. Dominic Scrivo is the owner of Sierra Excavating Enterprises. Driver of the #31 Chevrolet Daniel Bois is a high-performance driving instructor.