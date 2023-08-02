Search
Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series

Weekend schedule for Michigan

By Angela Campbell
The green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 22, 2021 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Michigan International Speedway with only four races remaining in the regular season. Twelve drivers have already earned a spot in the Playoffs by virtue of wins. The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off until August 11 at Indianapolis Raceway Park when the series Playoffs begin with the Round of 10.

Friday, August 4

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Practice (All entries) No TV
2:30 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying – Impound (Timed, All Entries) No TV
3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Practice (All entries) USA
4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries) USA
6 p.m.: ARCA Henry Ford Health 200 (100 Laps = 200 Miles) FS1/FloRacing/MRN

Saturday, August 5

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Groups A & B) USA/MRN
1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Impound
Groups A & B (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds) USA/MRN
3:30 P.M.: Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 – NBC//MRN
125 Laps = 250 Miles (Stages 30/60/125 Laps)
Purse: $1,367,625

Sunday, August 6

2 p.m.: Cup Series Driver Intros
2:30 p.m.: Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 – USA/MRN/SiriusXM
200 Laps = 400 Miles (Stages 45/120/200 Laps)
Purse: $7,544,696

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
The White Zone: Johnson worthy inductee of the hall

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

bettingtop10.ca

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category