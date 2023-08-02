Weekend schedule for Michigan

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to Michigan International Speedway with only four races remaining in the regular season. Twelve drivers have already earned a spot in the Playoffs by virtue of wins. The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off until August 11 at Indianapolis Raceway Park when the series Playoffs begin with the Round of 10.

Friday, August 4

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Practice (All entries) No TV

2:30 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying – Impound (Timed, All Entries) No TV

3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Practice (All entries) USA

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries) USA

6 p.m.: ARCA Henry Ford Health 200 (100 Laps = 200 Miles) FS1/FloRacing/MRN

Saturday, August 5

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Groups A & B) USA/MRN

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Impound

Groups A & B (Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds) USA/MRN

3:30 P.M.: Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 – NBC//MRN

125 Laps = 250 Miles (Stages 30/60/125 Laps)

Purse: $1,367,625

Sunday, August 6

2 p.m.: Cup Series Driver Intros

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 – USA/MRN/SiriusXM

200 Laps = 400 Miles (Stages 45/120/200 Laps)

Purse: $7,544,696