Burton, Wood Brothers Team To Honor Veteran Ford and Lincoln Technicians At Michigan

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Wood Brother team are set once again honor Ford’s 20-Year Senior Technicians with a special paint scheme for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Ford’s home track – Michigan International Speedway.

Once again, the honorees will have their names on the No. 21 Mustang and will be invited to attend Sunday’s race on the two-mile oval in Brooklyn, which is like a home track for the Woods and the No. 21 team. The Woods have raced Ford Motor Company vehicles exclusively throughout their decades-long NASCAR career and have a long-term sponsorship relationship with Motorcraft and Quick Lane.

The track also is home turf for crew chief Brian Wilson.

“I was born in Detroit and went to many races at MIS growing up,” he said. “Any time we’ve had success there it’s been a special weekend.”

Wilson, like most everyone in the Cup garage, knows how important it is to represent their manufacturer well in a race in the heart of the American automobile manufacturing world.

“Everyone at Ford knows how important it is to run well at Michigan,” he said. “Continuing the win streak and bringing home the Heritage Trophy is the primary focus this week.”

Wilson also is pleased to be a part of the celebration of veteran Ford and Lincoln technicians.

“The car looks especially mean this week with the primarily black scheme,” he said. “We hope to put it up front to make everyone proud.”

Practice for the FireKeepers Casino 400 is set for Saturday at 12:35 p.m. Eastern Time and will be followed immediately by qualifying.

Sunday’s 200-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m. with Stage breaks planned for Laps 45 and 120.

USA Network will carry the live TV coverage both days.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.