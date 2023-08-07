No. 93 HARRISON CONTRACTING COMPANY ACURA NSX GT3 EVO22 EARN TOP TEN AT ROAD AMERICA

(Elkhart Lake, Wis.) Aug. 6, 2023 — The IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America marked the return of the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 and Racers Edge Motorsports with Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport (WTRAndretti) in the sprint portion of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. Ashton Harrison qualified the No. 93 Rely on RED Acura to start 11th for Sunday’s race and the charge to the front was on from there.

Harrison began the two-hour, 40-minute race as the field saw the green flag fly a few minutes after the clock started given the full course caution for a GTP stopped on track. As traffic quickly began stacking up across the track, Harrison held the Acura Chiaki’s Journey-dressed machine within the top ten of the GTD class heading into the pit window. Just passed 40 minutes of drive time, Harrison came to pit lane and handed the controls over to co-driver Mario Farnbacher. Farnbacher took hold of the red GTD and through an alternate strategy worked his way up into second position in class. As it appeared the Racers Edge Motorsports WTRAndretti team’s strategy could play out for a podium position, Farnbacher was forced to bring the No. 93 to pit lane for fuel with ten minutes remaining the race, tallying an eighth-place result in GTD.

The No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 team will continue their campaign in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship when the series returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the first time since 2014 for the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks on September 17th, 2023.

No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 DRIVER QUOTES:

Ashton Harrison:

“A P8 result at Road America. A lot to say about the race, but super proud of the entire Racers Edge Motorsports WTRAndretti team for rebuilding this new chassis. Getting all the hours in to get this Acura up and going and for it to be at the front of the field is something to be very proud of. Mario did an amazing job in his stint. We made a great strategy call, unfortunately we didn’t catch a yellow at the end, but we still finished eighth after starting 11th and running as high as second for most of the race. That was very encouraging and we’re looking forward to the next opportunity to showcase our Harrison Contracting Acura NSX and represent Chiaki’s Journey.”

Mario Farnbacher:

“First, a big thank you to the Racers Edge WTRAndretti crew to rebuild the car. We had a great car and unfortunately, we had to make a risk in the race strategy, but it unfortunately didn’t pay off, otherwise I think it would have been a podium finish if would have paid off. In the end, pretty happy with the pace and performance. Big thanks to the team, Harrison Contracting and to Ashton, she did a great job.”

About Harrison Contracting

Harrison Contracting Company, Inc. (HCC) is a commercial painting and facility maintenance contracting company headquartered in Villa Rica, GA with divisional offices in Florida and Texas. HCC provides repainting/reimaging and facility maintenance services nationwide, and new construction painting across the southeastern US. At HCC, red is more than the company color, its culture. RED stands for Reliable, Experienced, and Diligent, and is the cornerstone for all we do. We are more than just your painter; we are your partner.

Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti is also proudly sponsored by Acura Motorsports and Honda Performance Development (HPD).