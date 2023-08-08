Chad Chastain – TSPORT 200 Race Advance

TSPORT 200 | Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (200 Laps / 137.2 Miles)

Friday, August 11 | Indianapolis, Indiana | 9:00p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 Illianna Watermelon Association Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Chad Chastain (Alva, Florida) | Crew Chief: Tim Mooney

Chastain at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: Friday night will mark Chastain’s second start at IRP and his second start in the Craftsman Truck Series this season. Last year, Chastain finished 30th after qualifying in the same position.

Chastain on Friday’s Race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “I’m appreciative to everyone at Niece Motorsports for allowing me to get behind the wheel of their trucks. I grew up running short tracks and I love racing those whenever I can in NASCAR. IRP is a tricky track but I think we’ll have a good piece this weekend and I’m looking forward to seeing what the outcome can be.”

On the Truck: Chastain will pilot the No. 44 Illiana Watermelon Association Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park with associate sponsorship from Melon 1, Browning & Sons, Inc., and Robinson Fresh.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About the Illiana Watermelon Association:

Founded in 1989, the Illiana Watermelon Association represents about 90 percent of the over 10,000 loads of watermelon shipped in the Illinois-Indiana region. Indiana ranks fifth in melon production nationally. To learn more, visit IllianaWatermelon.com

About Robinson Fresh:

​​Robinson Fresh provides a full line of high-quality fruits and vegetables, while also providing fresh produce supply chain solutions–from customer insights and marketing support, to category, inventory and cold chain management—to help retailers, restaurants, growers, and foodservice companies meet consumers’ demand for fresh. Through premier fresh product and innovative solutions, Robinson Fresh brings global scale to local customers.

About Melon 1:

Melon 1 was founded when two third-generation watermelon companies joined forces to better serve customers. F. H. Dicks of South Carolina combined his growing, harvesting and shipping experience with the distribution, packaging and sales capabilities of Lawrence Lapide of New York to create a rapidly growing company. In 1999, Richard Chastain rounded out our year-round growing capabilities, and the rest is history. Melon 1 has come a long way since 1935; now shipping nationwide from distribution points across the U.S. and Central America, using cutting-edge technology to meet food safety and traceability standards and providing customers with the freshest, highest quality product possible.

About Browning and Sons, Inc.:

Browning & Sons has always prided itself in staying ahead of the curve when it comes to binning, sizing, and now food safety technology. Browning and Sons, Inc. stays current with changing regulations and all of their farms and facilities hold Primus GFSI certificates. Browning and Sons, Inc. also utilizes Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) software in all locations in order to help ensure the safety and security of its supply chain. With over 100 years of combined experience in the watermelon industry, Browning and Sons, Inc. looks forward to managing the changing demographics of the industry in the future.