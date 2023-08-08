Shane van Gisbergen – TSPORT 200 Race Advance

TSPORT 200 | Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (200 Laps / 137.2 Miles)

Friday, August 11 | Indianapolis, Indiana | 9:00p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Shane van Gisbergen (Auckland, New Zealand) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

The No. 41 Last Race at Richmond Raceway: Bayley Currey piloted the No. 41 Unishippers Silverado in Richmond. The Texas-driver was hit with a commitment line penalty late in the race which resulted in a pass-through penalty. Currey would go on to finish in 18th as the No. 41 dropped to 16th in the owner’s championship.

First Time on an Oval Track: This Friday will be Shane van Gisbergen’s first start at an oval track. In July, van Gisbergen took the racing world by storm as he was the first driver in 67 years to win a Cup Series race in their first start at the Chicago Street Course.

Van Gisbergen on Friday’s Race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “The weekend will certainly be a challenge,” said van Gisbergen. “I’ve seen the trucks race on television and know it’s very competitive and that I’ll have a lot to learn on a short track at IRP. I’m used to doing doubleheaders in Supercars, but this will be a little bit different. I’m honored to join Niece Motorsports and thrilled at getting a chance to climb in a truck.”

On the Truck: Van Gisbergen’s No. 41 GlobalTranz Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.