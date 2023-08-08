Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Horizon Hobby Ford Mustang Team Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES

Continuing their NASCAR Cup Series playoff push, Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team head to the famed Indianapolis (Ind.) Motor Speedway this weekend. Teams will race on the road course at the historic facility.

The team is 17th in the championship points standings and only three points below the playoff cutline.

McDowell and the No. 34 team will be joined by returning partner, Horizon Hobby.

A global leader in RC products and accessories, Horizon Hobby developed the first licensed NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series RC bodies in the likeness of the McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang and Zane Smith’s No. 38 Ford F-150 in 2022 and again this season.

Track activity will begin on Saturday with practice and qualifying at 11:30 a.m. ET. Sunday’s 82-lap event is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

COMPETITION NOTES

McDowell and the team have earned two top-10 finishes and a 12th in the three road courses this season. McDowell was 12th at the Circuit of The Americas and finished seventh at both Sonoma and Chicago.

McDowell will be making his third start on the Indianapolis Road Course in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday. His best finish came last season when he finished eighth.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON

“We’ve been waiting for the next three weekends to come to us. They are our best tracks, and we have the most challenging tracks behind us. We just need to capitalize on the opportunity.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL

“We can better control our own destiny now. After Michigan, we have some work to do, but we’re at our best tracks. We can reel these guys back in.

“It’s super exciting to see Horizon Hobby back on our Ford Mustang. They have been such a fun partner to represent and it’s going to be fun to see them again this weekend.”

