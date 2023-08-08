The Fanatec GT World Challenge America Headlines an All-Sportscar weekend at Road America August 18-20

SportsCar Racing Extravaganza Unites Global Luxury Auto Brands

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., August 8, 2023 – Brace yourselves for a spine-tingling, heart-pounding, and action-packed all-sportscar weekend at Road America from August 18-20. The prestigious Fanatec GT World Challenge America is set to take center stage, featuring an enthralling lineup of exhilarating sportscar races, including rounds for GT America powered by AWS, the Toyota Gazoo Racing North America GR Cup Series, Pirelli GT4 America, and TC America powered by Skip Barber.

This adrenaline-fueled event promises to celebrate speed, skill, and cutting-edge engineering, attracting the finest performance racing machines from renowned global luxury auto brands. Acura, Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, and Porsche are among the elite manufacturers that will showcase their magnificent GT3, GT4, and Touring Car machinery on the legendary 4-mile, 14-turn road race circuit at America’s National Park of Speed in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The racing action at the SRO GT World Challenge at Road America will be spectacular, offering a captivating blend of world-class drivers and precision-engineered cars from across the globe. This event is part of a prestigious worldwide racing series spanning Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, making it an unmissable spectacle for motorsport enthusiasts and industry insiders.

Prepare to be captivated by the pulsating sound of engines as these performance racing machines engage in 90-minute races on Saturday and Sunday. Each race will feature full-service pit stops and driver changes, adding a layer of strategy and excitement to the high-octane showdown. Spectators will witness non-stop, wheel-to-wheel action as these extraordinary machines push the limits of performance and engineering prowess.

To secure your spot at this unforgettable event, visit the official Road America website and book your tickets now. Whether you’re an avid motorsport aficionado or simply curious about the world of sportscar racing, the Fanatec GT World Challenge America at Road America promises a weekend of automotive brilliance that will leave a lasting impression.

Bring the entire family to the Fanatec GT World Challenge America weekend for non-stop racing excitement. Weekend campsites are also available, making the races fun and affordable. Ticket prices vary by day. Kids 16 and under get free general admission with a paying adult at the gate. Racing runs rain or shine. For additional event details and tickets, check out www.roadamerica.com

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is conveniently located between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world’s best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 65 years. Along with over 500 events held seasonally at the 640-acre facility, several major weekends are open to the public, which include the IndyCar Series, the MotoAmerica Series, three vintage racing events, numerous Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) events, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and NASCAR. Road America’s park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, numerous camping options, fantastic concessions, and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators annually. Fans can also stay and play in cabins conveniently on the grounds and find all sorts of souvenirs, collectibles, and apparel at the 7,500 sq. ft Paddock Shop. Affectionately known by many as America’s National Park of Speed, Road America can accommodate groups of all sizes, including weddings and corporate events in the Tufte Conference Center. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers various group event programs, including geocaching, disc golf, and off-road adventure tours, karting, and the Road America Motorcycle and Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com. Follow Road America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube or call 800-365-7223