Zane Smith and the No. 38 Boot Barn Ford F-150 Team Indianapolis Raceway Park Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES

Boot Barn is back with Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team this weekend at the Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) in Brownsburg, Indiana.

The famed short track will begin the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs. Smith and the team are the second seed heading into the seven-race playoff run. Smith is only eight points out of the lead.

It will be a one-day show for the No. 38 Boot Barn Ford team. Track activity will begin on Friday with practice and qualifying at 3:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s 200 lap race is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET.

COMPETITION NOTES

Beginning their quest as a back-to-back series champion, Smith and the No. 38 Boot Barn team will need to advance through two rounds of elimination and be one of the top four in points heading to the season finale in Phoenix.

The team starts in a good position and heads to a short track where they have been strong this season. Smith and the team won the pole at Bristol (dirt) and Martinsville and finished third at both Martinsville at Richmond. They were also very fast at North Wilkesboro before an accident.

Smith has one previous start at IRP in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, finishing third.

CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON

“I think everyone on our team likes short track racing. It’s a lot of fun for our series. And Zane has proven himself on these tracks. It’s a good track for us to start this playoff run.”

DRIVER ZANE SMITH

“We’ve had an up-and-down season where we’ve had to fight through some adversity. That has only made us better as we begin this playoff run. I think we’re still bringing fast trucks and executing well. We just need to keep doing that.”

