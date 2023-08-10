Some of the Best NASCAR Drivers of All Time

NASCAR has been going strong for decades. During that time, they’ve produced some of the finest drivers that auto sports have ever seen. Arguments will continuously rage on about the best of the best. In this article, we thought we would throw our lot into the mix and discuss some of the names that will frequently be named among the best. Without further ado, we are going over some of the finest drivers that have ever driven on the NASCAR tracks.

Richard Petty

You can’t get much better known than Richard Petty in terms of popularity. The man holds several of NASCAR’s most impressive records, which many believe will never be broken. For a long while, Richard carried the moniker “The King,” and for good reason. Petty dominated the circuit throughout the 60s, and is a part of the reason that NASCAR is so popular today, both as a watched and a betting sport.

Indeed, NASCAR betting seems to dominate online sportsbooks. Tons of these websites, Novibet included, feature excellent odds on NASCAR and thoroughly cover each race. More importantly, sportsbooks also go over other popular auto sports, like F1, IndyCar, and more. While NASCAR betting has always been popular, there is no denying that Richard Petty’s popularity has significantly contributed to the sport’s popularity.

Today, betting on NASCAR is as common as betting on most mainstream sports. Sportsbooks have certainly played a huge role in popularizing the practice, by introducing bonus offers, welcome bets, and mobile betting.

Jimmie Johnson

When people debate the best drivers of all time, Jimmie Johnson is, inevitably brought up. The seven-time champion has won five tournaments in a row, holds quite the impressive records, and has had an immense influence on the NASCAR world. Johnson also has one of the best winning percentages, at just over 12%, or 83 wins out of 686 starts.

In 2023, Jimmie Johnson was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, receiving an almost unanimous vote of 93%. He has certainly earned the privilege and the honor, and will likely go down in history as one of the greatest, if not the greatest drivers of all time.

Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

The Intimidator raced in 676 races, out of which he won 76, an impressive record to rival Jimmie Johnson. And while Johnson is the superior driver, at least on record, many still believe that Earnhardt is comparable, if not superior. Whether you believe that or not, one thing is certain; Dale Earnhardt, Sr. is an incredible driver worthy of being considered among the best.

Unfortunately, Earnhardt’s life was cut short. In 2001, the Intimidator was racing the Daytona 500. During the final lap, something went wrong, and the driver ended up in a devastating and tragic accident. Though he passed away early, Dale Earnhardt will forever be remembered as one of the greatest drivers in the history of NASCAR.

Conclusion

All three of the men in this article had the need for speed. They’ve dominated the race tracks in their time, and their influence on the sport will never be forgotten. Though they are certainly not the only men worthy of being called “the best,” they are certainly some of the greatest to ever do it.