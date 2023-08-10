Weekend schedule for Indianapolis

Get ready for a full weekend of racing as the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series hit the track Friday at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The action continues Saturday and Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course with the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

There are only three races remaining in the Cup Series regular season. Twelve drivers (Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) have clinched a spot in the Playoffs via wins.

With five races left in the Xfinity Series regular season, only three drivers have a guaranteed spot in the Playoffs – John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill and Cole Custer. Drivers can claim their spot by virtue of wins but they also have to finish the regular season and clinch on points.

The Truck Series Playoffs begin this weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park with the Round of 10. They are led by Corey Heim with 2,030 points and include Zane Smith, Carson Hocevar, Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes, Nick Sanchez, Matt DiBenedetto and Matt Crafton.

All times are Eastern

Friday, August 11, 2023 (Indianapolis Raceway Park)

1:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series Practice – No TV

2:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying No TV

6 pm ET: ARCA Reese’s 200 – FS1/FloRacing/MRN

3:30 pm ET: Truck Series Practice – FS1

4:05 pm ET: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

9 pm ET: Truck Series TSport 200

Distance: 137.2 miles (200 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 60, 120, Lap 200

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $699,222

Saturday, August 12, 2023 (Indianapolis Road Course)

9:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice – NBC Sports App

10:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying – NBC Sports App

11:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice – NBC Sports App

12:35 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying – NBC Sports App/SiriusXM

5:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts

Distance: 151.22 miles (62 Laps)

Stages end on Lap 20 Lap 40, Lap 62

USA/NBC Sports App/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,619,312

Sunday, August 13, 2023 (Indianapolis Road Course)

2:30 pm ET: Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Distance: 199.998 miles (82 Laps)

Stages end on Lap 15, Lap 35, Lap 82

NBC/NBC Sports App/SiriusXM

Purse: $9,158,803

NASCAR Press Pass will be available after the Xfinity Series and Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions and post-race.