Toyota Racing – NCS Indianapolis Quotes – Kamui Kobayashi – 08.12.23

Toyota Racing – Kamui Kobayashi

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (August 12, 2023) – 23XI Racing driver Kamui Kobayashi was made available to media prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Saturday:

KAMUI KOBAYASHI, No. 67 Toyota Genuine Parts Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

How has this weekend played out for you so far?

“It’s been a long preparation for myself. I’ve been traveling from Japan three times from Europe to Charlotte and I was preparing being here at the Indy Road Course. I’m really happy to finally get here. I think the preparation was pretty good. I think 23XI helped me to get here and be pretty confident. Obviously, I think Toyota and TRD, USA have helped me a lot in the simulator sessions to be prepared for this road course. Honestly, I think with my preparation and everything that I’m 100% ready for this weekend.”

What have you learned so far about what the Next Gen car?

“I think I had a rookie test, so I knew the car and how it is heavier in terms of driving. Honestly, I think just concerns of 20 minutes of practice here and then straight to qualifying. Obviously, we need to prepare as much as we can but 20 minutes it’s not enough time, but this is how it is. I will say the car behavior is challenging for me because I’ve never driven such less downforce with the weight. I think weight transfer in the car is different than what I’m used to driving. When I did rookie test at VIR it was pretty good. Just after a couple laps I feel pretty confident. I think here after rookie test I would say it’s not too bad to be honest and with all the preparation helped my confidence level as well.”

Is there anything about this car that compares to something you have driven?

“No. You’re driving and even you’re fighting on the straight. Be on the straight before braking because that’s quite important. When we’re racing in my race car on the straight it’s just you’re relaxed, but this car you’re still fighting on the straight. Obviously, it’s a new challenge for me but it’s still the racing is good with this kind of car because it’s like the drivers are fighting all the way.”

Are you prepared for how aggressive the racing is in NASCAR?

“I think at the end of the day, yes, you need to fight if you’re racing but I think at the same time we need to manage the car because I think to finish the race here as competitive and be that yes, I think you’re fight all of the way but you need to protect your car to be ready in the last part (of the race). It’s not only to fight is the most important, but you have to manage all of the race. Any race is the same. When you’re doing an endurance race for example, you need to manage the car. It’s not only fighting for 24 hours, it’s just you manage yourself. Once you have a good opportunity, you just maintain the gap. You manage the car, be ready because I think after you get to the caution, because obviously the pack is down again and you have to restart. When you have the best car, you’re at an advantage. I use my previous experience as much as I can and I believe if there’s good speed myself, you need to manage the car. I think that’s how you fight in the racing here.”

Did you go to the truck race last night for fun or do learn about team communication?

“I think when you’re in the United States for example, when I have time I want to watch the racing as much as I can. Stock car race or the oval race, it’s really fun. I knew exactly what they do, but when you go to an oval track it’s something new for me and I really enjoy. I think honestly starting 9 o’clock (p.m.) and finishing at 11 something in my racing career. Green flag normally 9 a.m. and finishing at like 17. That’s the normal hour green flag time in the race track. Here has been different. I definitely enjoy and when I looked around at all the people I was like, ‘Wow, that’s cool.’ When I spoke to Jenson about NASCAR he said these guys are fighting all of the way and you have to be ready because when you do Formula 1 or endurance race. When you are in good position you manage the car, you handle to be when you are ready. You kind of managing the race control but here all the way you need to fight because guys fighting really tough. I think he reminded me that this is difference race but still I’m looking forward to this weekend especially my first race in NASCAR. I’ve been definitely looking forward to it. I will do my best. It’s hard to say what that will be but I think it will definitely be a challenging next two days.”

Did you listen to your spotter at all?

“When you talked to spotter people there’s always an earful. Honestly, I’m used to that when I did 24 hour of Daytona for example. The guys helped me. We’ll see how it goes.”

Is it feasible to take NASCAR over to Japan?

“Honestly, that’s not really the goal but I think there’s potential. The Japanese people are looking forward to more NASCAR because we don’t have any broadcasts for last couple years. Honestly, we have no information, but NASCAR does a really good race show. Why don’t we have this kind of race on the broadcast? The problem is the guys are doing really good job and a lot of good drivers and then if you come into Japan and you say NASCAR they will say “What is NASCAR?” Why? They should be more familiar with how NASCAR works because we have a lot of spectators in Japan when you go to Japanese motorsports – to Formula 1 and the Japanese Grand Prix for example. We’ve got such a lot of people but because there’s no broadcast stuff nobody knows about NASCAR. But, this time Japanese company is broadcasting and it’s quite positive and people are looking forward to watch this race. We’ll see how it goes. I think at least we need to have broadcast to see what NASCAR is and I think that’s going to make it better.”

How do you prepare for qualifying?

“I think the first time here I’ve been to the Indy road course so I think in the practice I need to run as much as I can. However, I think this is our job and we have to deal with any situation and do our best. Honestly, in qualifying, I think we need only one good lap. We have to prepare the tire condition for one good lap. I don’t really care the second lap because we just need one lap. That’s what we are doing when we arrive. Honestly, I think more concerning for me is how I run the track, how I feel the car on this track and then I think as soon as myself quite comfortable I think we’ll be fine. Feeling is the most important.”

How much does practice prepare you for this?

“Sometimes, racing is like this but honestly, I’m pretty confident because in this time we have high technology simulator and the guys helped me with how to drive and taking line. I think you have to run as much as you can and you need to work on it. For sure, it’s not the best way but at the end of this is how you fight as you’re a professional.”

Are you good with heel-toe braking?

“No. When I was 16 years old I had an H-button shift so actually I didn’t at all. But I don’t want to come back to this so I stick with NASCAR guys doing. Just I do left foot brake and right throttle. This shouldn’t be a problem. I think SVJ did a great job in Chicago but also I think road track in mixed conditions and the wet, that’s helped him to winning. Honestly, the way I think that can work but at the same time there’s downside as well so I just use my standard procedure. I use left foot brake usually. I think I’m just going to tell myself and focus more on this because I’m not really familiar this time. I think that can be a benefit but it’s a downside as well. There’s not like you’re going to benefit everything from that.”

Is that something that sports-car racing people do?

“No. I don’t think so. This time you have everything automatic so you don’t need it.”

Have you heard from Jimmie Johnson?

“He sent me a message two days ago. Are you coming? He said no. Okay, I don’t know why, but yeah.”

Who have you leaned on the most?

“Honestly, I think my teammates. Tyler (Reddick), I think he helped me to how you drive the NASCAR Cup car. Honestly, I think he is a good driver here especially he been winning last year and he won this year in Austin. I think he definitely will be the biggest help to me because he’s my teammate. He’s doing a lot of hard work behind the company. I have big respect for him. He helped me become teammates but how he helped me to get here and the guy is really nice. I have a big respect. Once you’re on track you’re fighting. It’s not only fighting, you have to respect each other when you’re driving the car. You fight in the speed. This is how we are as a driver. We always had a talk about how we take a line, how we driving the car. It’s not a lot of bullshit, it’s more the focus about the race car, how it drives fast. I think we had a good work to be honest.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.