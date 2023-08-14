TPC Racing and Chloe Chambers Score Back-to-Back Road America Victories and Increase USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge Cayman Team Championship Lead and Season Win Total to Five Races

Chambers Leads Every On-Track Race Lap from the Pole in a Weekend of Dominating Performances at Road America in the TPC Racing No. 70 Monoflo International Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport

Class-Leading Five Race Wins Extends TPC Racing’s Cayman GT4 Clubsport Team Championship Lead with Two Race Weekends Remaining on 2023 Schedule

David Williams Secures a Pair of Sixth Place Porsche 992 Am-Division Finishes in the TPC Racing No. 237 Mission BBQ Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin (August 14, 2023) – TPC Racing and first-year team driver Chloe Chambers increased their series-leading Porsche Sprint Challenge North America presented by Yokohama Cayman-class season win total to five races after back-to-back victories Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning in the No. 70 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 Clubsport at Road America this weekend.

Chambers and the TPC Racing team led every on-track race lap from the pole in a dominating weekend of competition on the 4.048-mile Road America circuit to build TPC’s Cayman GT4 Clubsport team championship lead with two race weekends remaining on the 2023 schedule.

The victories came in the first Sprint Challenge races to see the Cayman competitors compete on track at the same time as the faster 991 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup series. Leading the Cayman class to the green in the split starts, Chambers and TPC secured flag-to-flag wins in both races, and the No. 70 was the only GT4 Clubsport entry to place in the overall top-10 in both races.

After missing the season-opening Porsche Sprint Challenge race weekend at Sebring in March, TPC Racing and Chambers swept both races in her series debut in the following event at Barber Motorsports Park. Chambers, TPC and the Monoflo International team picked up another victory on the following race weekend at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) and convincingly pulled off the sweep of Road America’s scheduled pair of races this weekend.

The 991 and Cayman divisions were combined at Road America in part due to a large entry of 992 competitors that raced in the weekend’s highlight 992 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup doubleheader.

David Williams stayed in contention in his battle for the 992 Pro-Am class driver championship with third-place qualifying efforts and sixth-place race finishes in both the Saturday and Sunday sprints in his TPC Racing No. 237 Mission BBQ Porsche 911 GT3 Cup.

Next up for TPC Racing in Porsche Sprint Challenge competition in two weeks is the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) race weekend, August 25 – 27.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “The weekend went really well for the TPC Racing team. The team was able to provide great cars for both David Williams and Chloe Chambers. The TPC crew overcame a lot to repair Chloe’s No. 70 early in the weekend and get rid of some gremlins to provide her with a very competitive car that she could dominate the weekend with. For David, he did a very good job of staying in the hunt in both races. He had a slight mistake at the start of the first race but overcame that, drove hard to the finish, and stayed ahead of his championship contender. He walked away from the weekend with some solid points, and in the Cayman GT4 Pro-Am class, everyone at TPC Racing is happy that we were able to extend our championship lead.”

Chloe Chambers, Driver – No. 77 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 Clubsport: “We had really good races. I stayed consistent and we managed to lead every lap to sweep the scheduled Road America rounds. I’m not really in the championship, but I am just trying to pick up as many race wins as I can to the end of the season. That’s my goal right now, and so far it is working well. The TPC Racing team has the car setup really well. This car is usually shared by my teammates Even Hinkle and Tillman Schmid, but neither one of them was here this weekend. So, it was just me on the car this weekend, working with TPC and, of course, the Monoflo International guys supporting me through all of this as well.”

David Williams, Driver – TPC Racing No. 237 Mission BBQ Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “It’s all about race experience. I qualified pretty well, I qualified third, so my speed is genuinely there, but I just couldn’t keep it up in race pace. I think it was great it was only a full 992 field. In some ways it is nice because you are not messing around with 991s, but at the same time you’re packed with super-competitive drivers all around you. You have to chalk it up to some of that, and I missed the start on Saturday. I shifted twice by accident, that kind of killed us, and I never mentally recovered. We also raced on the new pavement and, the truth is, it got better through the weekend. Once you felt that grip, and when it wasn’t there, it was pretty identifiable. So, a learning weekend. It was all about learning.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.