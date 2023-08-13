KENNINGTON TRADES CASTROL EDGE COLOURS FOR SUPER CLEAN AT OHSWEKEN

-Kennington set to make 200th consecutive series start

August 13, 2023. DJ Kennington will trade the traditional colours of his #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge at NASCAR Pinty’s Series doubleheader set for Monday August 14th and Tuesday August 15th at Ohsweken Speedway near Hamilton, Ontario. As he did during the inaugural visit to the famed dirt oval last year, Kennington will race the #17 with a Super Clean cleaner-degreaser paint scheme.

A milestone awaits Kennington on August 15th, as he will celebrate his 200th consecutive NASCAR Pinty’s Series start. A testament to his dedication and passion for the sport, his consistency in performing at a high level is remarkable. The Pinty’s Series champion in 2010 and 2012 has accumulated 24 race victories, 63 podium finishes and has finished in the top-five in more than half the races he’s entered.

Fresh off a commendable 5th place finish at the Grand Prix of Trois Rivieres, DJ Kennington is poised to capitalize on his momentum at Ohsweken Speedway. Currently sitting 7th in the overall championship standings, Kennington’s determination and skill have been evident throughout the season.

As the spotlight shines on his milestone 200th consecutive start, the excitement is palpable, and the anticipation is building for an unforgettable two days of racing action.

Here’s what you need to know.

Race Event Preview

Monday August 14th, Green Flag approx. 9:42PM ET

The Freshstone Dirt Classic

Race 10 of 14 in 2023

This is the second NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Ohsweken Speedway

The Track: 3/8-mile dirt oval

Best finish: 6th in 2022

Career Victories: 24

Most Recent Win: Race one, Sutherland Automotive Speedway, 2022

DJ Quote: “We had some fun last year swapping Castrol for Super Clean so we thought we’d do it again this year. It’s so special to have this being the 30th anniversary year with Castrol and to reach 200 starts, I’m so proud to represent them and this amazing partnership and all we’ve accomplished together. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support. This whole Castrol team is determined to have two great races and put on an exciting show for the fans”.

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States. The Freshstone Dirt Classic will also air on TSN August 19th at 4:30PM ET. The Pinty’s 100 will air on TSN and on RDS2, Sunday, September 3rd at 2:30PM ET.

