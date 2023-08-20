Burton Finishes 33rd At Watkins Glen

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team were unable to overcome an early-race setback in Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen and were relegated to a disappointing 33rd-place finish.

Burton started Sunday’s 90-lap race on the road course at Watkins Glen, N.Y., from 32nd place. With five drivers dropping to the rear for the start, he was able to move up and was in 28th place by Lap Seven.

But his forward progress ended there when a group of drivers slowed ahead of him and an oncoming driver knocked Burton around.

Burton brought the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang to pit road for fresh rubber and returned to the track in 36th place, one lap down.

From that point on to the checkered flag there was just one caution flag, and therefore there were few realistic opportunities to rejoin the lead lap.

Burton made green-flag pit stops a Laps 30 and 57, and moved into 33rd in the closing laps of a race that was run in just under two hours.

The No. 21 team will be working to rebound in next Saturday night’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.