Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Brainerd Post-Race Report – 08.20.23

BROWN, CAPPS COMPLETE TOYOTA DOUBLE AT BRAINERD

BRAINERD, Minn. (August 20, 2023) – Antron Brown was victorious in Top Fuel action, besting Leah Pruett in the final round to earn his 73rd-career win. Justin Ashley continues to lead the Top Fuel point standings after making it to the semi-finals on Sunday.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps scored his 75th-career win with a victory over Robert Hight in the final round at Brainerd. Capps took over the points lead with one race remaining before the start of the Countdown to the Championship.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Brainerd International Raceway

Race 14 of 21

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner W. 3.689 vs. 3.782 (S. Langdon) W. 3.738 vs. 3.716 (Holeshot Win – S. Torrence) W. 3.708 v. 3.710 (M. Salinas) W. 3.715 v. 3.757 (L. Pruett) Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W. 3.746 v. 3.977(T. Totten) W. 6.781 v. Bye L. 3.753 v. 3.733 (L. Pruett) Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W. 3.691 vs. 3.776 (K. Wurtzel) L. 3.716 vs. 3.738 (Holeshot Loss – A. Brown) Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L. 3.782 v. 3.689(A. Brown) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L. 3.720 v. 3.689 (C. Millican)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Ron Capps NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Winner W. 3.906 v. No run W. 3.892 v. 8.517 (T. Wilkerson) W. 3.914 v. 8.814 (B. Tasca III) W. 3.997 v. 3.900 (R. Hight) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L. 4.045 v. 4.038 (D. Creasy Jr.) Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L. 3.906 v. 3.883(T. Wilkerson)

TOYOTA QUOTES

ANTRON BROWN, Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, AB Motorsports

TF Final Result: Winner

Can you tell us about your race day and how you got the win today?

“Every run was important. The one thing that really sticks out to me is when we came into this race, we made it to that Mission Foods 2Fast2Tasty Challenge, and we took it one lap at a time. We came out and we had a decent first round qualifying lap and we really wanted to get that Friday night one in there until the sun started going down on us. Then, the last qualifying round we were going to step up and the last round we went an 80, but our car was originally on a 75 and we didn’t make it to the finish line. I dropped a hole at 340 feet. So, we looked at the data and said we’re going to run a mid-75, we could’ve been number two or number three without a problem because we were only about six or seven slower than Justin Ashley’s 74. So, we missed out on that. When we got into race day, we knew we had our first round match up with Shawn (Langdon) and that’s what set the stage. We knew that we had to throw what we could throw at it and Brian (Corradi, crew chief) saw the conditions and we knew the car was going to have more power and it showed up. I saw that thing kick out a little bit and I got butterflies, so I hit the gas pedal and thought I hit the tree on time, and I heard Shawn leave before me. I literally heard him but then by the time I got to about 330 I felt that we were even, and I felt like I drove around him. Then, after that I saw the win light come on and I saw that 68 pop on the board and I was like, ‘That’s what I’m talking about.’ I think that really set the stage up for the confidence. Then, when we got to the second round — so tricky is when we went up there and raced Steve (Torrence). We saw the first couple pair ahead of me – like Justin (Ashley) smoke the tires we knew exactly what they were going to run because Mike Green said we’re going to step it up and run hard. We saw the next pair after them, Brittany (Force) smoked the tires and she went a 69 the round before. So, Brian made that call, and he goes ‘Let’s do this and that. The suns out, it got a little bit hotter and we don’t know if it’s going to hold.’ We went a 73 and Steve went a 71 and we got past that round. Then, we saw (Mike) Salinas drop the bomb on everybody. Everybody else was not going quick enough. We got to the semi’s and we had to race Mike and we thought they were going to tune it up and go a 68 or 69, but the track got so good it ate everybody up when they slowed down. I think Mike just slowed it down to a 68 and it just popped up a 71. We did the same thing – thought we were going to run a 68 again and went a 70 flat and got us to the finals. In the finals, you know when you’re racing those TSR cars and Leah (Pruett), she is hungry right now. That girl is full blown beat mode. And, I was like ‘Oh lord. Here we go. Here we go.’ And we knew what they were capable of and we just went out there and just wanted to make another lap. We thought we were going to pick it up a little bit more, but the track got so good it ate us up just a little bit and I think that’s what happened to Leah where it ate them up a little bit too. We were both pushing to go quicker. By the end of the day, when you look at those numbers, we were very consistent today and that’s what it took to get the job done.”

How did your qualifying rounds setup today’s success?

“I tell you what, this is the hardest part about this sport right now. We had good qualifying rounds. The track got hot and tricky on Saturday and Justin’s (Ashley) impressive run of 74, we knew that we were in the ballpark that we could run. Every lap that we made, we were very competitive and in the top-five of every run. When we actually dropped that hole, we would’ve made a top-two or top-three run without a problem. So, we got in eliminations today and we knew it was going to be a completely different day. Qualifying for our class, on any given Sunday, qualifying is a definer on what you’re going to do on race day – the full package. Car, driver, team and who makes the least amount of mistakes and who can run the best they can run at that time. When we came into race day, we knew the conditions would get better and we had some runs with some good laps. Bryan, that’s where he shines at. Brian (Corradi, crew chief) and Mark (Oswald, co-crew chief) they shine at that deal, where the conditions change they can make an adjustment and know right where to put it at. We started off with a great lap and I think that just set our tone for the day. We were the quickest and fastest of the first session. We tied Clay Millican, but we ran 334 miles an hour and then we just go into race mode where you’ve got to race smart. You can’t throw Hail Mary’s and if they don’t stick then you just lose a run because you overpowered the race track. So, they stayed in that zone and that consistency pays off and that’s what wins and that’s what wins championships.”

RON CAPPS, NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

FC Final Result: Winner

What does this win mean to you today?

“Our NAPA guys, they work so well as a team and work so hard, and I just don’t want to make a mistake. And Guido, I can see it in his eyes when he’s racing Jimmy Prock. Robert Hight and I talk about it all the time, it’s very cool because you know they’re going to push each other and sometimes one of them makes a mistake and pushes too hard. But as the conditions got better and better today, we were convinced they were probably going to go 85 that’s what Jimmy does. And Guido didn’t want to make a mistake and push too far, so the way I staged, the car probably went 86. I could hear Robert all the way down like a video game and I was like ‘c’mon baby, just make it,’ and it was a huge relief.”

What does it mean to have the points lead at this point in the season?

“We’ve got all different Funny Cars that have won races this year, but here we are with the points lead. Before we even won the final round today, we had the points lead, so that tells you the consistency that we’ve had all year. You’re going to have to be good to beat the NAPA Supra because Guido doesn’t make many mistakes, so it’s such a confidence booster and it’s just a lot of fun right now. We set a goal of winning the regular season championship, and we’re one step closer to achieving that goal.”

What does it mean to get your 75th career win today?

“First of all, 75 wins is crazy. Pat Austin has been one of my heroes and I got to be around him early in my career as a crew guy and I always strived to be Pat Austin. To watch him, ice in his veins, just some huge match-ups for me to stand behind their car back then. I used to look at the list and was like ‘Pat Austin, 75 wins’ that seems so out of this universe so when I came around the corner after the final and saw a ’75 wins’ sign, it blew my mind.”

