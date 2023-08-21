Jr III Racing Continues for VP SportsCar Challenge Championship

Danville, Va (21 August 2023) – Jr III (“Junior – Three”) Racing will take on the next round of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (VPRC) at VIRginia International Raceway August 25 – 27, for the penultimate round of the VPRC championship ahead of the season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in October.

Jr III Racing will enter the No. 3 Wing S2 Cyber Ligier JS P320 for the double header weekend with Bijoy Garg behind the wheel. Garg currently leads the VPRC LMP3 Championship point standings by ten points over Dan Goldburg.

Garg has competed with the Jr III Racing team since January in VPRC scoring four wins at Sebring International Raceway and Lime Rock Park, Garg has an additional three podium finishes.

Garg recently made his IMSA WeatherTech debut at Road America with the team, continuing to show pace and poise through the event ahead of an unfortunate mid-race incident that led to an early end to the weekend.

VIR will mark another new race track for the young California driver, but that doesn’t phase Garg after competing at five unseen tracks already this season and going on to win two races and three more podiums at three of those tracks. However, Garg was able to get a few test sessions at VIR in weeks leading up to the race.

“We are excited to get Bijoy back in the No. 3 Ligier this weekend,” said Billy Glavin, owner of Jr III Racing. “We had the chance to take Bijoy testing at VIR last week and we believe it will give him a bit of an advantage compared to the tracks he has not seen yet. It’s been awesome to watch him grow as a driver and I’m excited to see him continue to chase after the championship.”

The Charlotte-based squad will roll just two hours up the road to VIR on Thursday before the practice starts on Friday morning. The VIR double header weekend will see races Saturday afternoon at 12:25pm ET and Sunday morning at 8:55am ET, both races will be streamed live on the Peacock App.