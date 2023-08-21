Keselowski Clinches NASCAR Playoffs Berth, Finishes 15th in Watkins Glen

No. 6 Team Punches Playoffs Ticket after Repeat Winner in Sunday’s Cup Series Race

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (Aug. 20, 2023) – Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 team clinched their spot in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen, finishing 15th in the BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang.

“We’re really excited,” Keselowski said after the race. “A good weekend for us here at Watkins Glen – to get both RFK cars into the NASCAR Playoffs starting here in two weeks. There is a lot of momentum building. I’m happy for everyone at RFK and happy for everyone on the No. 6 car with our BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang.

“We’re in a great spot with the best yet to come. We have really strong momentum, and we can’t take that for granted. But, we’re showing a lot of speed and clicking when it counts.”

Sunday’s race was again dominated by mostly green-flag conditions, with just one yellow throughout the 90-lap event, which came on lap 57. That caution created some mid-race drama, with many cars in between a green-flag pit cycle.

That strategy worked in Keselowski’s favor, who began the day from the rear of the field, and was 18th at the end of stage one after long-pitting the opening segment of 20 laps. He was again on pit road at lap 54, with the only yellow flying just a few laps later. That timing gave Keselowski the track position he needed, restarting 18th for the final 30 laps.

Those remaining laps also ran all green as Keselowski drove the BuildSubmarines.com Ford to the 15th position, and remained there as the No. 24 – a repeat winner in this year’s circuit – took the checkered flag. Keselowski and the No. 4 car both clinched spots in the playoffs on points as the top two points-earning drivers yet to win, with one final position up for grabs next weekend.

Up Next

The Cup Series regular season comes to a close next weekend as Daytona International Speedway hosts 400 miles of racing action Saturday night. Race coverage is set for 7 p.m. ET on NBC, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.