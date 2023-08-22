JD Motorsports and Garrett Smithley Gear Up for a Thrilling Night Race at Daytona with Hoffmann Tools Onboard the No. 6 Chevy Camaro

Gaffney, SC – JD Motorsports and Garrett Smithley are thrilled to announce the return of Hoffmann Tools as the primary sponsor for the highly anticipated Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway. This marks Hoffmann Tools’ second appearance as a primary sponsor with the team, with their first successful partnership taking place at Charlotte. The upcoming night race on Friday, August 25, 2023, promises intense competition and exhilarating action, and Garrett and team are all set to blaze a trail with the No. 6 Chevy Camaro, adorned in the striking Hoffmann Tools livery.

The partnership with Hoffmann Tools signifies the perfect blend of precision, performance, and excellence on both the racetrack and in the world of tools. Hoffmann Tools, a name synonymous with top-quality tools, aligns seamlessly with JD Motorsports. The synergy between the two entities exemplifies a commitment to innovation and the drive for success.

“We are delighted to welcome back Hoffmann Tools as the primary sponsor for our upcoming race at Daytona,” said Johnny Davis. “The energy and support they bring to our team is truly remarkable. Just as our drivers rely on precision and skill, Hoffmann Tools provides professionals with the tools they need to excel. Our collective pursuit of excellence makes this partnership a natural fit.”

Smithley always looks forward to racing at Daytona. “There is nothing like driving through that Tunnel at Daytona.” Smithley said. “Johnny and I have had a ton of success at this track, including my career best finish of 5th, so I am hopeful for another good run with the team, and heck maybe even a WIN in our ‘creamsicle’ Hoffmann Tools Orange Chevy!” “I’m happy to have Hoffmann back, and host the representatives that will be in attendance with us.

Garrett will also carry long time Sponsor True Brand and a new sponsor, Resort Cancellation Services.

Race fans and enthusiasts alike are encouraged to follow all the social channels below for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, race updates, GIVEAWAYS and highlights as the team, fueled by Hoffmann Tools, races towards victory at Daytona.

About JD Motorsports:

Team owner Johnny Davis first began fielding a team in what is now the Xfinity Series in 1983 with Joe Henry Thurman as the driver. From 1983-1985, Davis and Thurman competed in 41 races and put the JD Motorsports name on the map. Although JDM has seen a sharp rise in on-track performance in the past few years, success is nothing new to this team. Years of good drivers and excellent runs have paved the way for what JDM is today.

www.teamjdmotorsports.com

About Hoffmann Tools:

Hoffmann Group USA is the United States Subsidiary of The Hoffmann Group. As the official United States branch of The Hoffmann Group, Hoffmann Group USA offers a complete line of products from The Hoffmann Group portfolio, including Garant, Holex and over 500 different brands. They offer precision cutting tools, hand tools, and storage solutions from top brands with immediate shipping from their Knoxville, Tennessee warehouse.

For more information, please call (844) 448-7725

or email sales.usa@hoffmann-group.com.

Hoffmann Group, the parent company of Hoffmann Group USA, has a long and distinguished history of providing outstanding tooling products for over 100 years.

About True Brand:

The True Brand legacy of automotive excellence dates back to 1976 when Larrell and Dale Willis began manufacturing paint sealant and PTFE products in the Willis family garage. From these humble beginnings, they grew to more than 100 employees and more than 50 distributors around the world. It is with that premise we carry on our family legacy; building on a solid foundation of trust, confidence, and value that is unmatched in the industry.

True Brand performance additives and treatments can be used in all types of engines, fuel systems, gear/transmissions, and hydraulic systems. Since 1976, our products have been used in the automotive, phosphate, citrus, railroad, steel, coal, and entertainment industries. Over the years, we have been fortunate enough to partner with and be the supplier of choice for companies such as Disney, Busch Gardens, Firestone, Goodyear, Jiffy Lube, Tires Plus, Tire Kingdom, Southeast Toyota U.S.A., Toyota of Japan, and Mazda of Japan.

Our family has always modeled our business around manufacturing quality products on a solid foundation of trust, confidence, value, and stability. True Brand represents automotive integrity today, for tomorrow’s automotive service requirements.

www.truebrandproducts.com/

www.instagram.com/truebrandproducts/

About Resort Cancellation Services:

100% Money Back Guarantee If We Can’t Cancel Your Timeshare Contract.

Your timeshare company wants you to believe that your timeshare contract is iron-clad, with no way out. Fortunately, at Resort Cancellation Services, nothing could be further from the truth. In order to get people to buy timeshares, salespeople must convince them of something that simply is not true – that timeshares have tangible value.

https://resortcs.com/about-us/

https://www.instagram.com/resortcancellationservices/