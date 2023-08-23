Bayley Currey – Clean Harbors 175 Race Advance

Clean Harbors 175 | Milwaukee Mile Speedway (175 Laps / 177.6 Miles)

Sunday, August 27 | West Allis, Wisconsin | 4:00p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 GlobalTranz Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

IRP Recap: Supercars racer, Shane van Gisbergen, piloted the No. 41 Worldwide Express Silverado in Indianapolis for his first paved oval start in his career. ‘SVG’ was able to finish 19th after running as high as 15th early in Stage Three.

Currey on Sunday’s Race at Milwaukee Mile Speedway: “It’s so great to get behind the wheel of any race car, but especially the ones you know are capable of winning. I’m excited to get to race this blue GlobalTranz Silverado this weekend in Milwaukee for NASCAR’s return. We’re all going in with a blank slate and we’ll find out in practice what to expect.”

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 GlobalTranz Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.