Young’s Motorsports The Milwaukee Mile Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

The Milwaukee Mile | Clean Harbors 175

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Josh Bilicki

Primary Partner(s): Insurance King | Calderone Club

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

2023 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome: Veteran racer Josh Bilicki joins Young’s Motorsports for the first time this season in the inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile (Wisc.).

Bilicki has competed in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, but Sunday afternoon’s race will mark his first Truck Series event of the season.

Bilicki returns to the Truck Series scene for the first time since competing at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June 2022.

You Are The King: This weekend at The Milwaukee Mile, Young’s Motorsports and Bilicki welcome Insurance King as the primary partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for this weekend’s race.

Insurance King has helped drivers drive legally for less since 2001.

Founded in Rockford, IL, Insurance King writes policies in multiple states, such as: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. Their services include: motorcycle insurance, SR-22 insurance, SR-50’s, FR Bonds, and renters’ insurance.

Insurance King’s mission is to keep drivers safe while driving and to help save your hard earned money.

Additional Support: Bilicki will have additional partnership support aboard his No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado from Calderone Club.

Calderone Club has been a staple of the Milwaukee restaurant scene for decades. Their long history is a testament to the love our patrons have for our food, ambiance and service.

Creative Construction of Wisconsin, Allied Insulation Supply and Wilson’s Sport & Marine will also serve in an associate role on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 18th Truck Series race of 2023.

Josh Bilicki Truck Series History: From 2019 to 2022, Bilicki has 10 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, highlighted by a career-high 18th place finish in 2019 driving the No. 33 Chevrolet Silverado for Reaume Brothers Racing at Kansas Speedway.

Josh Bilicki Truck Series The Milwaukee Mile Stats: Sunday afternoon’s Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile will mark Bilicki’s inaugural Truck Series start at the historic 1.015-mile paved oval.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Bilicki as crew chief of the No. 02 Insurance King | Calderone Club Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will be crew chief in his 121st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Sunday. In his previous 120 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

The Clean Harbors 175 will be his first tango at The Milwaukee Mile as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at The Milwaukee Mile: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first, second and third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at The Milwaukee Mile in the inaugural Clean Harbors 175.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 456 starts from 57 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.6 and an average finishing position of 21.7.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Josh Bilicki, please like him on Facebook (Josh Bilicki Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@joshbilicki) and X |Twitter (@joshbilicki).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Josh Bilicki Pre-Race Quote:

On The Milwaukee Mile: “I am excited to join Young’s Motorsports for what is my new home race! Living only 30 minutes from the track, I remember going to Cart, Champ Car and NASCAR races as a child.

“I even raced a go-kart on the oval in 2005 and then raced a Spec Miata on the infield road course in 2011, so it’s really cool to come full circle. I can’t thank Insurance King, Calderone Club, Creative Construction, Allied Insulation and Willson’s Sport and Marine enough for making this possible.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Cronauer Law

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Tyler Young

2023 Driver Points Position: 27th

2023 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Embracing New Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades new territory this weekend at The Milwaukee Mile, the 18th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly, hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 158: This weekend at The Milwaukee Mile,, Boyd will make his 158th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 104th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Sunday afternoon.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at The Milwaukee Mile, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Cronauer Law as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

For over 10 years, Cronauer Law has been helping people injured by people, places, and things. From car crashes to medical malpractice, auto defect cases, and workers compensation injuries; Cronauer Law has secured millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements to compensate those who were injured. Our team has the experience to investigate, work, and resolve your case to get you the results you deserve.

Visit RealAttorneysRealResults.com or call us at 815-895-8585 to see what we can do for you.

Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at The Milwaukee Mile, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative.

Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty.

Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.)

The window for nominations will be open from July 4 through September 11, 2023, for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event, which will include for the first time a women-only hunt.

Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in the fall of 2023.

The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States.

Four women plus one winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series The Milwaukee Mile Stats: Sunday afternoon’s Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile will mark Boyd’s inaugural Truck Series start at the historic 1.015-mile paved oval.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Boyd has made 18 starts throughout his career, carrying an average starting and finishing position of 26.4.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 104 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.3.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Cronauer Law Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young.

Sunday afternoon will be his first dance at The Milwaukee Mile as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at The Milwaukee Mile: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first, second and third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at The Milwaukee Mile in the inaugural Clean Harbors 175.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 456 starts from 57 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.6 and an average finishing position of 21.7.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On The Milwaukee Mile: “It’s very fulfilling to be a part of our inaugural event. I am looking forward to embracing The Milwaukee Mile this weekend and I’m excited to be carrying the Cronauer Law colors on Sunday afternoon.

“We are in need of some good luck, so I’m hoping we can deliver that and carry that momentum to Kansas Speedway in a few weeks.”

On the Bucks for the Brave: “This will be the sixth annual Bucks for the Brave that I will be associated with. I look forward to it every year and am humbled to represent all Veterans and First Responders on my truck.

﻿“What Record Rack does to authentically engage my fellow NASCAR fans that love hunting and their country is truly inspiring. I love being a part of it and am honored to help promote nominations.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Greg Van Alst

Primary Partner(s): CB Fabricating

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2023 Driver Points Position: 78th

2023 Owner Points Position: 35th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back!: Young’s Motorsports welcomes back driver Greg Van Alst as driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for Sunday afternoon’s Clean Harbors 175.

Van Alst invades the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tour with Young’s Motorsports after a successful Late Model career in the Midwest which included the 2019 ARCA | CRA championship and runner-up in 2020.

After running a part-time ARCA Menards Series schedule in 2001, he returned 20 years later to make his debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. After a successful part-time schedule which included a runner-up finish at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway, Van Alst increased his presence in 2022 which led a championship assault.

In 2022, Van Alst returned to the ARCA Menards Series scene where his family-owned team ran the complete schedule with one top-five and 11 top-10 finishes en route to a fifth-place finish in the championship standings.

He returned to the ARCA tour with a vengeance in 2023 and kicked off the season with a victory in the Brandt 200 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, a triumphant achievement for an underfunded organization.

Following the victory, Van Alst competed in four other races before opting to bow out of the championship race and focus on other driving opportunities outside the series.

Van Alst made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in July for Alpha Prime Racing and will run the remaining seven NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races in 2023 for Young’s Motorsports.

Outside of racing, Van Alst is a successful entrepreneur, successfully launching Top Choice Fence, one of the premier fence-building companies in the east-central Indiana region.

Van Alst married his high school sweetheart Christi in 2005 and together they have four children.

Glad To Have You: For the 18th Truck Series race of the season, Van Alst and Young’s Motorsports welcome CB Fabricating as the primary partner of the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet this weekend at The Milwaukee Mile.

Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating and assembly.

Their 40,000-square-foot facility allows them to service the needs of many different industries. Everything from the Automotive, agricultural, aquatic, medical, transportation, electrical enclosures and much more.

Greg Van Alst Truck Series The Milwaukee Mile Stats: Sunday afternoon’s Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile will mark Van Alst’s inaugural Truck Series start at the historic 1.015-mile paved oval.

He did however compete in the ARCA Menards Series race at The Milwaukee Mile during the 2022 season, where he finished ninth after starting 13th in his No. 35 CB Fabricating Ford Fusion.

Greg Van Alst Truck Series Stats: Van Alst will make his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start in the 18th Truck Series race of the season.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at The Milwaukee Mile: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first, second and third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at The Milwaukee Mile in the inaugural Clean Harbors 175.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 456 starts from 57 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.6 and an average finishing position of 21.7.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Van Alst as crew chief of the No. 20 CB Fabricating Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will be crew chief in his 112th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Sunday afternoon. In his previous 111 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes to his resume.

Sunday will be his first tango at The Milwaukee Mile as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Greg Van Alst Pre-Race Quote:

On The Milwaukee Mile: “I am ready to get back after it this weekend from The Milwaukee Mile. My NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut with Young’s Motorsports did not go as planned, so I hope for a significant rebound on Sunday afternoon.

“I am also hoping that my previous experience at The Milwaukee Mile will prove to be somewhat beneficial throughout the race. I know I am still learning how to manhandle one of these trucks, but for an inaugural event, I believe any driver with any experience on the surface will have a slight advantage.

“I hope we can have a good run on Sunday afternoon and look forward to Kansas Speedway in a couple of weeks in our No. 20 CB Fabricating Chevrolet Silverado!”