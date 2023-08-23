Carson Hocevar – Clean Harbors 175 Race Advance

Clean Harbors 175 | Milwaukee Mile Speedway (175 Laps / 177.6 Miles)

Sunday, August 27 | West Allis, Wisconsin | 4:00p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

IRP Recap: After qualifying fifth for the TSPORT 200, Carson Hocevar maintained a top-five position for most of the race for a fourth-place finish. This top-five finish marked Hocevar’s seventh top-five finish in the last nine races.

Hocevar on Last Race at Indianapolis Raceway Park: “A good run at IRP is a great way to start the Playoffs because it gives us the confidence we need as we continue our championship hunt. You can’t win the championship in these early rounds, but you sure can lose it. So, we’re making sure the latter doesn’t happen.”

Starting the Playoffs Hot: A win in the final regular season race allowed Carson Hocevar to enter the Playoffs with the most wins in the Craftsman Truck Series this season. Hocevar entered the Playoffs 19 points above the cutline, and after a top-five run, he left Indianapolis with a healthy 35 point gap.

Hocevar on Sunday’s Race at Milwaukee: “We’re entering this weekend as if it’s just another race. Yeah, we haven’t been here in the Truck Series in a while, but it’s just another opportunity for our team to find victory lane again. After a good run in IRP, we want to carry that momentum into Milwaukee and throughout the playoffs.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.