Ryan Preece’s No. 41 car flips multiple times in crash at Daytona

Ryan Preece was involved in a frightening crash on Lap 156 of Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway after Erik Jones made contact with Preece’s No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford’s rear bumper sending him into teammate Chase Briscoe’s car. He then slid off the track and onto the grass as his car went airborne, barrel-rolling multiple times before it came to a stop.

The AMR safety team responded quickly and helped Preece get out of his car, put him on a stretcher and took him to the infield care center. Per NASCAR, he was later transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Preece later posted on social media, saying, “If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough. Dammit. Fast @racechoice @FordPerformance Mustang. I’m coming back.”

Early Sunday morning, Stewart-Haas Racing issued a statement on Preece’s condition.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece will remain overnight at Halifax Health Medical Center for continued observation. The driver of the No. 41 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing is awake, alert and mobile and has been communicating with family and friends. Preece will undergo another evaluation by medical personnel later this morning. An update will be provided in the afternoon.

NASCAR stated that it would take Preece’s car back to the R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, for further inspection.