Carson Hocevar to Drive LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s No. 42 in Darlington

STATESVILLE, N.C. (August 28, 2023) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ today announced NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) standout Carson Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) event at Darlington (S.C) Raceway this weekend.

The 20-year-old Portage, Mich., native is currently ranked fifth in the NCTS championship point standings with nine top-five and ten top-10 finishes to his credit. He has three wins so far in 2023, taking the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway and Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Hocevar has one start in the NASCAR Cup Series for Spire Motorsports at WorldWide Technology Raceway in St. Louis in June of this year.

“This is a great opportunity to get some seat time in the Cup Series and help out the team at LEGACY M.C.,” said Hocevar. “I had the chance earlier this year to race at St. Louis in the Cup Series. I’m looking forward to working with Luke (Lambert) and the No. 42 team, and if anyone knows how to get around Darlington, Erik Jones does, so it will be great to have him as a teammate.”

Hocevar will forgo his previously announced plans to drive the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington to concentrate on the NCS race with LEGACY M.C.

“Carson is a very talented driver and has a bright future,” said Cal Wells III, CEO of LEGACY M.C. “We are thankful to Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports and Niece Motorsports for making this happen and look forward to seeing what he can do in the No. 42 this weekend.”

The NASCAR Cup Series event at Darlington Raceway takes place on Sunday, Sept. 3. at 6:00 pm ET on NBC, MRN Radio and SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT SUNSEEKER RESORT: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Chevrolet Camaro entries, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023. Richard Petty “The King” serves as team ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS in 2012, Gallagher and Mike Beam, team president, have shared incredible success. GMS Racing captured the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships and the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

