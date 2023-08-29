Affliction Clothing Partners with Live Fast Motorsports in Darlington

NASCAR Cup Series team, Live Fast Motorsports, announces their partner for Darlington, Affliction Clothing. This partnership with Live Fast Motorsports underscores Affliction’s commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing adrenaline-fueled experiences.

Mooresville, NC (August 29, 2023) – Live Fast Motorsports officially announces their partnership with Affliction Clothing for Darlington weekend. This collaboration marks a thrilling intersection of style and speed, combining Affliction’s iconic designs with BJ McLeod’s passion for personal style.

“Team Affliction is so excited to see B.J. tear up the track with an Affliction designed car this weekend. The car features some of our most popular artwork and design elements. We believe this is the perfect representation of the LIVE FAST lifestyle that both B.J. and team Affliction live by everyday.”

Affliction Clothing has long been recognized for its unique blend of rock ‘n’ roll aesthetics and streetwear sensibilities. Known for crafting apparel that inspires confidence, attitude, and individuality, Affliction’s clothing has become a staple for those who want to make a statement with their style. This partnership with Live Fast Motorsports emphasizes Affliction’s commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing adrenaline-fueled experiences.

“Affliction has been a huge asset to my wardrobe for the past two decades. As a proud member of Team Affliction, I look forward to showcasing my personal style on the track,” said the driver of the No. 78 Chevy Camaro, BJ McLeod.

Tune in on Sunday, September 3rd, to see the No. 78 Affliction Chevrolet Camaro take on the Cook Out Southern 500.

About Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports is a single-car Chevy Camaro team based in Mooresville, NC., competing in the NASCAR Cup Series under the No. 78. The team is co-owned by B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft. B.J. McLeod also serves as the team’s driver. Jessica McLeod, CEO of Live Fast Motorsports, gives a progressive outlook in breaking down barriers in the sport of NASCAR and inspiring opportunities for women in the sport for generations to come.

About Affliction

AFFLICTION: THE PASSION THAT DRIVES US TO REACH FOR GREATNESS. WE ARE INSPIRED BY THOSE WHO LIVE FAST AND ARE WILLING TO ENDURE PAIN AND SUFFERING TO PUSH THE LIMITS OF WHAT IS POSSIBLE. YOU EMBRACE THE IDEOLOGY OF NEVER SAY I CAN’T, BUT I AM THE FIRST WHO EVER HAS. YOUR AFFLICTION MAKES YOU BUILD WHEN OTHERS BUY. YOU BELIEVE IN CRAFTSMANSHIP OVER COMMODITY. YOUR AFFLICTION MAKES YOU LEAD WHEN OTHERS CHOOSE TO FOLLOW. YOU CREATE WHEN OTHERS CONSUME. YOU HEAR MUSIC WHEN OTHERS HEAR NOISE. YOUR AFFLICTION LETS YOU SEE BEYOND THE CHAOS AS ART EMERGES FROM WITHIN. YOU WILL RISE, YOU WILL FALL, BUT YOU WILL GREET THE CHALLENGE. YOU, INNOVATORS, ARE THE FUEL. OUR AFFLICTION IS A NEVER-ENDING PASSION TO DESIGN AND CREATE ALTERNATIVE CLOTHING AND EDGY STYLES THAT SPEAKS TO YOU. WE SHARE YOUR INSANITY AND WILL NOT BE IGNORED. YOU INSPIRE US TO MAKE UNIQUE CLOTHING THAT FITS YOUR STYLE. THE DAYS OF CONFORMING TO THE STATUS QUO ARE OVER. EXPRESS YOURSELF TO THE FULLEST WITH OUR LINE OF EDGY CLOTHING FOR THE REBEL AT HEART.

IT IS OUR AFFLICTION THAT BINDS US. TOGETHER WE WILL CHANGE THINGS. EVERY MAN DIES, NOT EVERY MAN TRULY LIVES! WHAT IS YOUR AFFLICTION?