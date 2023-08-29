Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Quincy Compressor Ford Mustang Team Darlington Raceway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team head to Darlington, South Carolina this Labor Day weekend and to the Darlington Raceway for Sunday’s Southern 500- one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races.

Quincy Compressor, a Bay Minette, Alabama-based compressor manufacturer founded in 1920, returns to the hood and sides of the No. 38 Ford Mustang. The duo finished 15th at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway earlier this season.

Quincy Compressor is a leading designer and manufacturer of reciprocating and rotary screw air compressors, vacuum pumps, and a full line of air treatment components. Quincy has built its reputation on quality and rugged reliability, building tough air compressors for the most demanding applications.

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 367-lap race is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Finishing 32nd at the Daytona International Speedway, Gilliland and the No. 38 Quincy Compressor team now shift their focus to “The Lady in Black.” Gilliland finished 11th the last time the NASCAR Cup Series raced at the 1.3- mile oval in May.

Gilliland has two top-15’s in his three NASCAR Cup Series starts at the track also known as the track “Too Tough to Tame.” For Gilliland, however, he’s had no problem finding his way to the front at the track.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“Our biggest focus this weekend is tire wear and pit strategy. Those will play a huge role this weekend with how tough this track is on tires and how long and grueling it is.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I’m excited to go back to Darlington. We have had a lot of speed there and pulled out a few solid finishes. I just really like the challenge. It’s not an easy track and the Southern 500 is not an easy race, but I love the task and we’ve been able to get a few good results.

“For us, it’s about getting more top-10 finishes to end this season and show more improvement. We want to do that for ourselves, our fans, our partners and for this weekend that means Quincy Compressors.”

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frmand Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.