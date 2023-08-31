JACKSON WILL SHOWCASE O’NEIL ELECTRIC DODGE AT CTMP

(August 31, 2023) Get ready for an electrifying performance as Larry Jackson gears up to race the #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) on Sunday, September 3rd.

Currently sitting ninth in the overall championship standings, Jackson is determined to make his mark on the track and improve his position in the championship.

After a promising spring race at CTMP where he finished 13th, Jackson is looking to build on that experience for an even more impressive performance in the #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge this time around.

Adding to the excitement, a strong contingent of O’Neil Electric employees and suppliers will be present at the race, showing their unwavering support for Jackson and the #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge

Weekend Race Event Preview

WeatherTech 200

Race 13 of 14 in 2023

This is the 26th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at CTMP

The Track:

2.459-mile, ten turn road course (51-laps)

Best finish: 10th, Spring race 2022

Quote:

“It’s great to be back at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and to have the opportunity to race the #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge once again. The support from O’Neil Electric employees and suppliers is very motivating, and I’m determined to deliver a performance that makes them proud. Let’s make this race one to remember!”

-Larry Jackson, Driver #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN+ and through FloRacing in the United States. The WeatherTech 200 will also air on TSN and on RDS2, dates and times TBD.

The 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 14 total races in five provinces on a mixture of oval tracks along with road and street courses.

Race fans can get the latest information about Larry Jackson and the #84 O’Neil Electric team on these social channels.

Twitter: @larryjacksonvrm

Instagram: @larryjackson84

About O’Neil Electric Supply

Serving the electrical and construction industry since 1965, O’Neil Electric Supply is a proud Canadian owned, independent wholesale supplier of premium electrical products in the GTA and across Ontario. O’Neil Electric is also open to the public and supplies all premium brands from major manufacturers, in a complete range of electrical products in lighting, controls, power distribution equipment, conduit, wire, boxes, devices, heating & ventilation, tools and safety equipment and is well known as one of the largest stocking distributors in the GTA.

Learn more about O’Neil Electric Supply http://www.oneilelectric.com/about-us-2-about-us