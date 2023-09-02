Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NCS Darlington 2 Cup Qualifying (9.2.23)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Cook Out Southern 500 Qualifying | Saturday, September 2, 2023
Ford Qualifying Results:
4th – Ryan Blaney
5th – Brad Keselowski
6th – Joey Logano
7th – Kevin Harvick
8th – Chris Buescher
9th – Michael McDowell
10th – Aric Almirola
12th – Chase Briscoe
14th – Austin Cindric
30th – Todd Gilliland
32nd – Harrison Burton
33rd – JJ Yeley
34th – Ryan Preece
35th – Ryan Newman
MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 StageFront VIP Ford Mustang – “Obviously, times were really close there. I’m really proud of everybody and glad to have as much speed as we do. We were quick in practice and then backed it up there, but I just got a little too tight off of four and had to check out of the gas a little bit. That’s why I’m frustrated because when I saw a .24, a .23, a .26 I’m like, ‘Awwww, I think I could have run that.’ But I’m really proud of everybody. That’s what we needed. We needed a good starting spot for tomorrow to kick off the playoffs right, so we’re doing all the things we need to do.”
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford Mustang – “That’s not a bad starting spot. It’s nice to start in the top five and starting fourth. That’s really good. I’m proud of the effort today and now it’s just a matter of staying in it. Five hundred miles is a long race. It’s a super long race and you can make mistakes real easy, so it’s just a matter of focusing in on tomorrow. It was a good effort today we just have to keep improving.”
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – “It’s not as good as we want, but it’s towards the front. Being in the outside lane is nice, so we’ll try and get a good start for tomorrow and get us in position for the end.”