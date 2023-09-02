Just Announced: 2024 NHRA Season Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – Highlighted by a special 70th anniversary of the world’s biggest drag race, the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, and the 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville to open the season, as well as a return to Phoenix, NHRA officials announced today its 2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule.

As previously announced, the NHRA will open its season at legendary Gainesville Raceway on March 7-10. NHRA is also set to return to Phoenix for the 39th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals on April 5-7 and the 2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will include 21 races at standout facilities across the country.

As the NHRA looks to expand its track network across the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NHRA is in the closing stages of the selection process for two of the 21 events. Those locations and races – which will take place June 21-23 and July 12-14 – will be announced in the coming weeks.

Along with the return of the NHRA Arizona Nationals, the NHRA will again be back at Route 66 Raceway on May 17-19 for the 24th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance. The Chicago race hosted its first NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series race since 2019 this year and will return in 2024 as one of many exciting events taking place during the upcoming season.

“It is always a huge thrill to release our schedule for the upcoming year and I know the 2024 season will continue to build on all the excitement that’s already taken place in 2023,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “Celebrating our 55th annual event to open the season in Gainesville and our 70th event at Indianapolis is a great tribute to the longstanding traditions that have been built at these iconic tracks over the past several decades. Those will be two special moments in a year that will again feature a lot of fantastic racing at spectacular facilities across the country, including a return to Phoenix. We’re excited for two future track announcements as well, and we appreciate all the fans, race teams, track partners and sponsors who all played a big role in helping put this exciting 2024 schedule together.”

For more ticket information, visit www.nhra.com. Details on class schedules for Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle, as well as specialty series like the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown will be announced soon.

All races during the 2024 NHRA will be aired exclusively on FOX Sports, with select events on the FOX broadcast network. To view the 2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule, please visit www.nhra.com/schedule/2024.