AM Racing Welcomes Back Mason Maggio For Kansas Lottery 200

STATESVILLE, N.C.: AM Racing confirmed today that Palm Beach Garden, Fla. native Mason Maggio will return to the driving duties of the team’s No. 22 Ford F-150 in Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway.

Maggio returns to AM Racing for the first time since Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, where he wheeled his No. 22 ACE Hardware Rock Hill Ford F-150 to a competitive 25th-place finish after qualifying on time in the 31st position.

Maggio, 19, will make his fifth career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start of the season and second at Kansas Speedway after participating in May’s Heart of America 200, where he finished 27th after starting 33rd for Reaume Brothers Racing.

“I am really excited to be back at one of my favorite tracks this weekend,” said Maggio. “I am also thrilled to work again with the AM Racing team and crew chief Pickle (Ryan London). In the spring, I had a good run in the No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford F-150 and I would like nothing more than to return to Kansas and deliver a top-20 finish for AM Racing on Friday night.”

It’s been a busy summer for Maggio. In between limited starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the Floridan has also made four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, including a recent start at Michigan International Speedway with SS GreenLight Racing.

“My luck hasn’t been great in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this summer, but I am incredibly thankful for the track time and the laps turned,” explained Maggio. “Even though we haven’t earned the finishes, I believe we have been capable of this summer – the experience behind the wheel has been priceless.

“I am also thankful to my partners, Professional AG Services, Show Me Real Estate, Ranch 4-D, LT Delivery and Page Construction, for continuing to stand by me and allowing me the opportunity to live out my dream as a professional race car driver.”

Set for his ninth Truck Series start of his career, Maggio is optimistic about the opportunity to improve on his most recent result at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, when he steered a second Reaume Brothers Racing entry to a 20th place finish after starting 32nd.

“I have some confidence returning to Kansas knowing it’s a track that I have laps at, and we had a pretty good showing at Nashville,” explained Maggio.

“I know the elements of Kansas and Nashville do not compare with each other – confidence is everything for a driver, and with the support of the AM Racing team, my friends, family and partners in the garage, I believe it can be a productive race weekend and hopefully lead to more races before the end of the season.”

﻿The Kansas Lottery 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 19th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 3:35 p.m. – 4:05 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow at the conclusion of practice. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 9:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its seventh year of competition.

The team has named Brett Moffitt and Christian Rose as their primary drivers for the 2023 Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series seasons.