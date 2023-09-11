The White Zone: Chase Elliott has an attitude problem

Chase Elliott stood on pit road and spoke to the media, Sunday, at Kansas Speedway. Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports asked him about side-swiping his teammate, Kyle Larson, coming off pit road.

There was no message? Does he seriously expect us to believe this?

Well according to the beat writers on site, he did.

Chase Elliott made it out like there was no intention to hit Kyle Larson on pit road and acted puzzled when the question was raised. Larson said once they both see the replay, he thinks Elliott will realize Larson had nowhere to go. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) September 10, 2023

Considering NASCAR parked him for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin back in May, he would act more level-headed.

Nope, Elliott acted like a jackass.

Why lie about it?

Let’s dissect the incident in question.

As Elliott left pit road, he had Tyler Reddick to his right. Larson pulls out of his box with just enough room to spare. Then Brad Keselowski exits his box, Larson pulls right to avoid him and hits Elliott.

Just drivers going for the same real estate. Pretty innocuous.

Elliott probably didn’t realize Keselowski forced Larson up. So he side-swiped him on the apron.

OK, heat of the moment incident. It happens. If Elliott said his reason was just payback, I wouldn’t be writing this column.

Rather than say that, he lied about it.

For what gain? Who knows. Danielle Trotta and Larry McReynolds on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Monday, threw out that he’s jealous of Larson or that it stems from past run-ins. On the latter, the only ones that come to mind are Fontana and Watkins Glen in 2022. For the former, I don’t know if I can put stock in that, right now. I’m not a psychologist. I type words onto digital paper for a living.

With that said, it doesn’t take Sigmund Freud to know Elliott lied. No driver side-swipes another driver, especially a teammate, unless there’s a reason.

So why lie about it?

If it was a heat of the moment response, then say it. If it’s more deep-seated, then say it.

Don’t piss on our legs, then say it’s raining! Any journalist worth their salt sniffs out a bullshit story.

If you don’t, then expect more scrutiny from us.

And if not to us, then have the decency to tell your damn teammate and bosses at Hendrick Motorsports why you did it and what your problem with Larson is.

If not, don’t act surprised if you have difficulty getting resigned, when your next contract talk occurs.

More importantly, tell your fans why. You know? The people who made you NASCAR’s most popular driver for seven consecutive seasons.

If you don’t, then that tells me you think your fans are brain-dead idiots who’ll slop up any lie you tell.

Regardless, if this is how Elliott carries himself now, then he didn’t learn a damn thing from his suspension. And if he thinks talent shields him from repercussions for being a cancer, then look up Antonio Brown’s tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers (particularly around 2018).

Talent only goes so far, when you’re toxic to everyone around you.

