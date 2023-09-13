ARCA Menards Series Distributes Dozens of “Speedy Bears” to Toledo-area Children’s Hospitals

Toledo, OH (September 11, 2023) – In conjunction with the NASCAR Foundation and Kaulig Giving, the ARCA Menards Series took part in the “Speedy Bear Brigade” and donated dozens of teddy bears to children’s hospitals in the Toledo area on Tuesday, September 12. Series representatives made stops to distribute the bears, racing-themed coloring books, crayons, and a die-cast racecar to young patients at both Nationwide Children’s Hospital – Toledo and Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital.

The Speedy Bear Brigade distribution program is an initiative of the NASCAR Foundation and Kaulig Giving. The teddy bear distribution is done in conjunction with National Teddy Bear Day, which this year was September 9.

“I have been fortunate to be a part of the Speedy Bear program for the last couple of years and it’s always one of the highlights of our year,” said ARCA Menards Series manager of communications Charles Krall. “As a parent, the worst thing I could ever deal with is one of my children being hospitalized. It’s a real pleasure to be able to do a very small thing on behalf of our sport to help put a smile on the faces of the children who are patients and their families.”

This year’s Speedy Bear Brigade activities included over 100 hospitals in NASCAR race markets in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Cumulatively, since the program’s inception, there have been over 11,000 teddy bears distributed, providing comfort to children and their families during their hospital stays.

NASCAR fans are encouraged to join the Speedy Bear Brigade by making a $25 donation to The NASCAR Foundation to sponsor a Speedy Bear and send an inspirational message to a child in the hospital. As an additional incentive, Kaulig Giving will match each $25 donation made at NASCARFoundation.org/speedybear for a total gift of $25,000.