Weekend schedule for Bristol

This weekend NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway as the 2023 Playoffs continue with the final race in the Cup Series Round of 16. Four drivers will be eliminated following the race. Kyle Larson (Darlington) and Tyler Reddick (Kansas) are locked into the Round of 12 by virtue of wins, leaving 10 available spots.
The Xfinity Series Playoffs begins with a diverse 12-driver field that includes participants from seven different teams:
JR Motorsports: Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer
Joe Gibbs Racing: John H. Nemechek, Sammy Smith
Richard Childress Racing: Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed
Kaulig Racing: Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric
Stewart-Haas Racing: Cole Custer
Jordan Anderson Racing: Jeb Burton
Big Machine Racing: Parker Kligerman
Last week Matt Crafton and Matt DiBenedetto were eliminated from the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series post-season. The Round of 8 begins at Bristol with drivers Corey Heim, Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes and Nicholas Sanchez still in contention for the coveted championship trophy.
All times are Eastern.
Thursday, September 14
2 p.m.: ARCA Practice – All Entries – No TV
3 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying – Impound/Timed – No TV
4 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – Groups 1 & 2 – FS2
4:35 p.m.: Truck Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/2 Laps/All Entries
FS2/MRN
6 p.m.: ARCA Bush’s Beans 200
200 Laps = 106.6 Miles
FS1/MRN/FloRacing
9 p.m.: Truck Series UNOH presented by Ohio Logistics
Stages 55/110/200 Laps = 106.6 Miles
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $692,239
Post Truck Series Race: NASCAR PressPass
Friday, September 15
2:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice USA/PRN
3:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying USA/PRN
4:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice USA/PRN/SiriusXM
5:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying USA/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR PressPass
7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Food City 300
Stages 85/170/300 Laps = 159.9 Miles
USA/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,675,370
Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR PressPass
Saturday, September 16
7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Stages 125/250/500 Laps = 266.5 Miles
USA/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $8,805,799
Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR PressPass