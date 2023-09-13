Weekend schedule for Bristol

This weekend NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway as the 2023 Playoffs continue with the final race in the Cup Series Round of 16. Four drivers will be eliminated following the race. Kyle Larson (Darlington) and Tyler Reddick (Kansas) are locked into the Round of 12 by virtue of wins, leaving 10 available spots.

The Xfinity Series Playoffs begins with a diverse 12-driver field that includes participants from seven different teams:

JR Motorsports: Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer

Joe Gibbs Racing: John H. Nemechek, Sammy Smith

Richard Childress Racing: Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed

Kaulig Racing: Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric

Stewart-Haas Racing: Cole Custer

Jordan Anderson Racing: Jeb Burton

Big Machine Racing: Parker Kligerman

Last week Matt Crafton and Matt DiBenedetto were eliminated from the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series post-season. The Round of 8 begins at Bristol with drivers Corey Heim, Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger, Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes and Nicholas Sanchez still in contention for the coveted championship trophy.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, September 14

2 p.m.: ARCA Practice – All Entries – No TV

3 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying – Impound/Timed – No TV

4 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – Groups 1 & 2 – FS2

4:35 p.m.: Truck Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/2 Laps/All Entries

FS2/MRN

6 p.m.: ARCA Bush’s Beans 200

200 Laps = 106.6 Miles

FS1/MRN/FloRacing

9 p.m.: Truck Series UNOH presented by Ohio Logistics

Stages 55/110/200 Laps = 106.6 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $692,239

Post Truck Series Race: NASCAR PressPass

Friday, September 15

2:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice USA/PRN

3:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying USA/PRN

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice USA/PRN/SiriusXM

5:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying USA/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR PressPass

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Food City 300

Stages 85/170/300 Laps = 159.9 Miles

USA/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $1,675,370

Post Xfinity Series Race: NASCAR PressPass

Saturday, September 16

7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Stages 125/250/500 Laps = 266.5 Miles

USA/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $8,805,799

Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR PressPass