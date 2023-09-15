Daniel Hemric Returns to NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig Racing

Daniel Hemric to Pilot No. 31 Camaro ZL1 in 2024

LEXINGTON, N.C. (September 15, 2023) – Kaulig Racing announced today that Daniel Hemric is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) to pilot the team’s No. 31 Camaro ZL1.

Hemric, the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) champion, is currently finishing his second, full-time NXS season with Kaulig Racing and currently competing for the 2023 championship. Hemric previously competed in the NCS full-time in 2019 with Richard Childress Racing, earning the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors that same year.

“This is a big day, and it means so much to my family and me,” said Hemric. “It’s truly special to have an opportunity to do something big with a group of people that want it just as bad as you. It takes heart, and each and every person at Kaulig Racing has it. I’m looking forward to finishing out this season strong and getting right back to work in the off season with everyone at Kaulig Racing.”

Hemric joined Kaulig Racing in 2022 to compete for back-to-back NXS titles and made select NCS starts for the team during the 2022 season. Across 47-total NCS starts, Hemric has earned one pole award, one top five, three top-10 finishes and led a total of 22 laps.

“They say that tough times don’t last, but tough people do,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “That rings true with Daniel Hemric. Throughout all the ups and downs the past couple of years, Daniel continues to believe in the Kaulig Racing culture. Over the last few months, we have been asking ourselves, ‘What can make us a better race team?’ We truly believe Daniel can and will continue to make Kaulig Racing better as an organization.”

Hemric, the only previous NXS champion in the 2023 playoffs, maintains the qualities team owner, Matt Kaulig looks for in a driver both on and off the track. In 2019, Hemric and his wife, Kenzie, established the Daniel Hemric Be the Change Scholarship with the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation. This scholarship is awarded to a student from Cabarrus or Rowan County that qualifies for financial aid and has chosen a field of study in motorsports, welding, or mechanical engineering. In 2022, Kaulig Giving and Matt Kaulig increased the Hemric scholarship endowment, providing the opportunity to award a second scholarship to a student in need for the first time.

“Daniel’s grit and determination both on and off track are what make him such an integral part of our Kaulig Racing family,” said team owner, Matt Kaulig. “Daniel’s competitive edge is what drives him, and his focus on giving back is what grounds him. That’s what has earned him the respect and admiration from his peers at Kaulig Racing, and we will continue to grow with him.”

Hemric will continue to compete for the 2023 NXS championship, as the round of 12 kicks off at Bristol Motor Speedway. 2024 partnership information will be announced at a later date.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.