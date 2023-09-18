Kyffin Simpson promoted to full-time IndyCar ride with Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 season

Chip Ganassi Racing will be expanding as a five-car operation for the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season by adding Kyffin Simpson to its driver lineup from the Indy NXT.

The announcement comes as the 18-year-old Simpson from the Cayman Islands, is coming off his second season in the Firestone Indy NXT Series, where he recorded a pole position, two podiums, six top-10 results in 13 starts and a 10th-place result in the final standings. It also comes amid a eventful season for Simpson, who won the 4 Hours of Dubai at Dubai Autodrome in the Asian Le Mans Series, the 4 Hours of Le Castellet at Circuit Paul Ricard in the European Le Mans Series and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring at Florida’s Sebring International Raceway in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, all under the Le Mans Prototype 2 category.

“It’s been incredible working with Chip Ganassi Racing as their development driver over the last couple years and I’ve been able to learn so much,” Simpson said. “I am very excited to be making the next step to INDYCAR with this team. I had a great time at the test and I can’t wait to get back in the car. It’s been my dream to race in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and it’s an honor to make it happen now with one of the best teams in the series. I’m really looking forward to working more closely with the entire team and the drivers. I want to give all the glory to God, and I also want to thank Chip and Mike [Hull] for giving me this opportunity, Ridgeline Lubricants and The American Legion for their support, and of course my family.”

Simpson, who became a development competitor for Chip Ganassi Racing in 2022, commenced his professional racing career by competing for Velocity Racing Development in the Formula 4 United States Championship region in 2020 after spending the previous nine season racing go-karts. Competing for HMD Motorsports in the Formula Reginal Americas Championship during the 2020 season, he then joined TJ Speed Motorsports during the following season and captured the championship in a season where he won seven races and notched 13 podiums in 18 races.

During the 2021 campaign, he made 16 starts in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship for Juncos Hollinger Racing before moving up to Indy Lights in 2022, where he commenced the season with TJ Speed Motorsports before concluding it with HMD Motorsport and settled in ninth place in the final standings.

The addition of Simpson, who tested an IndyCar car for Chip Ganassi Racing in January 2023 at Sebring International Raceway, completes CGR’s driver lineup for the 2024 season that will include reigning two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou, six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, the 2023 IndyCar Rookie of the Year Marcus Armstrong and the 2022 Indy NXT champion Linus Lundqvist. The 2024 season is set to mark Chip Ganassi Racing’s first time fielding five entries on a full-time basis.

“We welcome Kyffin as a teammate to our INDYCAR program,” Mike Hull, Chip Ganassi Racing Manager Director, added. “He has been integrated into a Chip Ganassi Racing multi-year defined development program which now provides the opportunity at open-wheel’s highest level. He has already tested an INDYCAR with more to follow as an INDY NXT graduate. In addition, he is already a proven winner in IMSA at the 12 Hours of Sebring in LMP2 and on an LMP2 global stage in the ASLM and ELMS series.”

The NTT INDYCAR Series’ drivers and teams are currently in an off-season period while the 2024 racing schedule remains to be determined.