Louis-Philippe Dumoulin wants to finish on the momentum of the last races

Event NASCAR Pinty’s Series Fall Brawl Championship Track Delaware Speedway – September 24, 2023 Broadcast TSN app | TSN.ca | RDS (tape delayed) | FloRacing (USA) Race 4:30 PM E.T. – nascar.ca/race-center/

Trois-Rivières (Quebec), September 18, 2023.- The 2023 season of the NASCAR Pinty’s series will end this Sunday, September 24, with the presentation of the fourteenth and final event. Among the major challenges of this final event, the fight for third place in the championship standings will certainly attract attention while three drivers can still claim to finish on the final 2023 podium. Among them, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, who obviously hopes to conclude the season with another good result after taking pole position and finishing second in the previous event, at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park at the beginning of the month.

This final event of the season will take place as usual at the Delaware Speedway, a beautiful half-mile oval track located a few minutes west of the city of London, Ontario. It’s one of the oldest operating motorsports complexes in Canada and for the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab, the Delaware Speedway is one of the most appreciated ovals. “The owners did a very good job renovating the track last year and it’s a track that I really like because it allows you to run two cars side-by-side during a full lap” says Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, which was crowned there in 2021. It was then his third championship title in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

The car used by Dumoulin for this event is the one with which he scored a podium finish in Saskatoon last July. « Preparing our car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab of the oval track went perfectly and I am confident of being able to finish the season in style, building on the momentum of our last races” mentions Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, who adds: “the goal of finishing third in the championship is of course in my mind and I would especially like to finish the 2023 season with a fifth podium, or even a victory, while already thinking a lot about the 2024 season.”

For the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab, this event will also serve as a basis for preparations for the next season: “We want to collect as much data as possible, refine our settings in anticipation of the 2024 season because we have made constant progress this year in the development of our oval car. We have reached an optimal level and finishing this season with a good result at Delaware Speedway would certainly positive for us and confirm that we are already off to a good start for 2024!”

The Dumoulin Compétition team did not made any testing session prior to this final round at Delaware Speedway this summer. The event, scheduled for late Sunday afternoon (green flag around 4:30 p.m.) will be preceded by a single free practice session (between 12:00 p.m. and 12:45 p.m.) which will therefore be important. Qualifying will take place from 3:20 p.m.

In the drivers’ championship, after 13 of the 14 races contested, Louis-Philippe is in fourth place, three points from third place.

2023 SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

Date Site Location Track Start Race

May 13 Sunset Speedway Innifil, ON Oval 7th 7th

May 21 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, ON Road race 7th 5th

June 10 Autodrome Chaudière Vallée-Jonction, QC Oval 3rd 5th

June 24 Eastbound Speedway Avondale, TN Oval 8th 8th

July 14 Honda Indy Toronto Toronto, ON Urban track 3rd 4th

July 22 Edmonton International Raceway Wetaskiwin, AB Oval 6th 3rd

July 26 Sutherland Automotive Speedway Saskatoon, SK Oval – Race 1 10th 18th

July 26 Sutherland Automotive Speedway Saskatoon, SK Oval – Race 2 8th 3rd

August 06 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières Trois-Rivières, QC Urban track 2nd 2nd

August 14 Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ON Dirt Oval 21nd 16th

August 16 Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ON Dirt Oval 16th 6th

August 26 Complexe ICAR Mirabel, QC Road race 9th 5th

September 03 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, ON Road race 1st 2nd

September 24 Delaware Speedway Delaware, ON Oval