LEGACY MOTOR CLUB ™ Announces Partnership with Vs. Everybody® Brand

STATESVILLE, N.C. (September 18, 2023) – Although Byron, Michigan native Erik Jones would probably prefer Detroit Vs. Everybody® on his racecar – for this weekend he is going to be a fan of Dallas. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced a partnership with the Vs. Everybody ® fashion brand, a leading apparel company which will be featured on Erik Jones’ No. 43 Chevrolet for the 500-mile event at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24.

Through the collaboration with LEGACY M.C., Vs. Everybody will launch their brand in Dallas this weekend a d a silver, white and blue Dallas Vs. Everybody® will adorn the hood of Jones’s No. 43 Chevrolet.

“We are excited to welcome Vs. Everybody® on board as our primary partner this weekend,” said Jones. “The brand was created out of pride for the city of Detroit, which means a lot to me personally. Being from Michigan, and being a fan of the Lions, I have a Detroit Vs. Everybody® shirt, and it’s cool to introduce this brand into the Dallas market. Tying it to my foundation makes it even more special.”

“It’s nice to see this partnership finally come to fruition,” said Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “We’ve been working on this since the spring to find the right opportunity to go to market and promote the brand. It’s really a unique partnership and opportunity for the team to have some visibility in the lifestyle space and provide fans of all sports in each town with some attention-grabbing apparel to show their pride.”

In 2012, founder Tommey Walker’s inaugural Vs. Everybody® collection was launched and was instantly embraced by the city of Detroit. The brand has since burgeoned into a formidable movement that’s resonated locally, nationally, and internationally. Detroit Vs. Everybody has enjoyed wide-ranging media exposure on shows like The Colbert Report and American Idol. The brand’s influence spans the realms of sports, news, and entertainment, engaging celebrities Rick Ross, Young Jeezy, Big Sean, Drake, and Nas. Eminem’s Shady Records and Gucci have licensed the mantra for their respective “Shady Vs. Everybody” and “Gucci Vs Everybody” collaborations. The Detroit Pistons have also worked with Vs. Everybody giving out over 22,000 t-shirts to fans.

This weekend marks the initial foray into NASCAR competition for the brand.

“This collaboration with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB to bring Dallas Vs. Everybody® to life at Texas Motor Speedway is more than just introducing a new brand to a city; it’s about championing the spirit of a city and its people,” Walker said. “We’re here to remind everyone that Dallas, just like Detroit, is a force to be reckoned with.”

In the spirit of the partnership with Vs. Everybody® fans can purchase Dallas Vs. Everybody® branded t-shirts at the trackside merchandise hauler or online at www.dallasvseverybody.com. A portion of the proceeds from t-shirt sales will benefit the Erik Jones Foundation. The goal is to spread the message throughout the city of Dallas and allow Vs. Everybody® to make a positive impact both on and off the racetrack.

The NASCAR Cup Series 500-mile race at Texas Motor Speedway will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET, and is scheduled to broadcast on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

About Vs. Everybody®:

Founded on the principles of resilience and pride, Detroit Vs Everybody is a locally-originated fashion label encapsulating the essence of Detroit. Each of our collection pieces is the creative product of Tommey Walker, a dynamic artist, brand steward, and problem-solver. Consider our brand as Detroit’s emissary, a token of the city to be carried along with you. Born out of Walker’s discontent with the continuous negative media portrayal and undervaluation of Detroit’s cultural richness, he aimed to rejuvenate the city’s image and instill universal pride among Detroiters. Thus, our brand was established with the simple yet powerful “Vs Everybody” mantra. Detroit Vs. Everybody not only aimed to rally Detroiters but also to challenge the world with the city’s defiant spirit. It’s more than just a statement, it’s an anthem and a movement.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Chevrolet Camaro entries, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023. Richard Petty “The King” serves as team ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS in 2012, Gallagher and Mike Beam, team president, have shared incredible success. GMS Racing captured the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships and the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

