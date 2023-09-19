Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Chevron Delo Ford Mustang Team Texas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Although Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team will not be racing for the NASCAR Cup Series championship, this team is still on a mission to make history for Front Row Motorsports (FRM).

As teams get eliminated from the playoffs, points are reset to 2,000 plus points earned in the playoffs. This means, theoretically, McDowell can finish as high as fifth in the championship.

For McDowell and the No. 34 team, the goal is setting a new high mark in the history of FRM at the end of the season. McDowell and Chris Buescher currently own the best season-end mark for FRM at 16th.

Sunday’s race is live on the USA Network at 3:30 p.m. ET.

COMPETITION NOTES:

In 2021, McDowell and the No. 34 team finished 16th in the NASCAR Cup Series championship. Heading into the Texas Motor Speedway (TMS), McDowell is 16th in points, but only 12 points out of 13th as the team attempts to gain more spots by the end of the season.

McDowell will be making his 25th start at TMS. His best start is fifth and finish is 11th last season.

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We’re disappointed to be eliminated from the playoffs, but there is still a lot to race for. It’s cool to chase history for FRM and we want to be able to do that for our organization and for Michael.”

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“This is part of the process for us. We didn’t have what we needed to advance, but we’re still a playoff team in two of the past three seasons with wins. And having points to do it this year without the win. So, we see consistency and that’s how you build.

“The rest of this year is getting as high as possible in points, making more history and racing for another win.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.