Rev Up Your Engines: Hutch Games Teams Up with NASCAR to Unleash a New Standalone Mobile Game

Hutch brings the spectacle, tactics and drama of NASCAR to a global mobile audience

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – September 20th, 2023 – Hutch, the renowned automotive mobile game developer behind hit titles such as F1 Clash and Top Drives, has announced a new partnership with NASCAR. The partnership will see Hutch develop a new standalone title for mobile, combining the studio’s expertise in creating automotive games with NASCAR’s world-renowned brand.

NASCAR, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, is the sanctioning body for the No.1 form of motorsports in the United States and one of the most recognized motorsports organizations in the world. Offering fans high-speed, side-by-side racing with thrilling passing and aggressive strategy, NASCAR has reached a diverse global audience. With millions of fans worldwide and a rich history of high-octane racing, NASCAR is a perfect match for Hutch’s game development pedigree.

Hutch will lead development of the new title in collaboration with NASCAR, working closely to build the ultimate mobile experience for fans around the globe. The new game, due to be fully revealed in due course, will leverage Hutch’s extensive development experience with licensed IPs to bring fans their dream game on mobile.

Peter Stott, Game Director at Hutch says: “The NASCAR brand is an ideal fit for Hutch. Our passion for motorsports and drive to create-genre-defining experiences for mobile will enable us to deliver for the many global fans of the sport. That same passion forms the foundation of our relationship with NASCAR, which will fuel our ability to make another hit Hutch title. We’re proud to be able to work with another key automotive licensor, continuing our rich history of partnered game development.”

Nick Rend, Managing Director, Gaming and Esports at NASCAR says: “At NASCAR, our number one priority is engaging our fans and bringing them the best experiences possible whether they’re at the track or in digital spaces where they like to spend time. We want to deliver our fans around the world a unique, immersive mobile gaming experience. Hutch, with its expertise in the automotive genre and track record of creating fun and popular games, is the perfect partner to make this happen.”

About Hutch

Since its inception in 2011, Hutch has entertained over 350 million mobile players across game titles including Rebel Racing, F1® Clash and Top Drives. Hutch is dedicated to growing the racing genre on mobile and enabling communities of players worldwide to celebrate their passion for cars. Hutch has created an award-winning culture for their 120+ world-class team members, housed in their main studio in Shoreditch, London, with wider studios situated in Dundee and Canada. In December 2020 Hutch joined MTG to further accelerate opportunities to build highly diverse automotive experiences on mobile. For more information visit www.hutch.io.

About MTG

MTG (Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ.)) (www.mtg.com) is an international gaming group that owns and operates gaming studios with popular global IPs across a wide range of casual and mid-core genres. The group is focused on accelerating portfolio company growth and supporting founders and entrepreneurs. MTG is also an active driver of gaming industry consolidation and a strategic acquirer of gaming companies around the world. MTG’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (‘MTGA’ and ‘MTGB’).

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).