Weekend schedule for Texas

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend as the Playoffs continue. It will be the first race in the Cup Series Round of 12 as William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace continue their quest for the coveted 2023 Cup Series championship.

Following last week’s event at Bristol Motor Speedway, Cup Series drivers, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell were eliminated from championship contention.

The Xfinity Series heads to Texas for the second race in the Round of 12 Playoffs. Justin Allgaier won the first event at Bristol Motor Speedway and secured his spot in the following round. Joining him in the bid for the championship are drivers John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Sammy Smith, Sheldon Creed, Jeb Burton, Sam Mayer, Parker Kligerman and Josh Berry.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off but returns on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Talladega Superspeedway for the second race of the series Playoffs Round of 8.

NASCAR PressPass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, September 23

10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – All entries – NBC Sports App

11:05 a.m.: Xfinity Qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/1Lap/All Entries – NBC Sports App

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Group A & B

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) Group A & B/Single Vehicle/1 Lap, 2 Rounds

USA/PRN/SiriusXM/ NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Stages end on Laps 45/90/200 Laps = 300 miles

USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Purse: $1,377,593

Sunday, September 24

3:30 p.m.: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Stages end on Laps 80/160/267 = 400.5 miles

USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Purse: $8,955,060