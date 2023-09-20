Search
Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR CupRC XFINITYWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series

Weekend schedule for Texas

By Angela Campbell
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 Lenovo/ThinkEdge Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend as the Playoffs continue. It will be the first race in the Cup Series Round of 12 as William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace continue their quest for the coveted 2023 Cup Series championship.

Following last week’s event at Bristol Motor Speedway, Cup Series drivers, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell were eliminated from championship contention.

The Xfinity Series heads to Texas for the second race in the Round of 12 Playoffs. Justin Allgaier won the first event at Bristol Motor Speedway and secured his spot in the following round. Joining him in the bid for the championship are drivers John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Sammy Smith, Sheldon Creed, Jeb Burton, Sam Mayer, Parker Kligerman and Josh Berry.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is off but returns on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Talladega Superspeedway for the second race of the series Playoffs Round of 8.

NASCAR PressPass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, September 23

10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – All entries – NBC Sports App
11:05 a.m.: Xfinity Qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/1Lap/All Entries – NBC Sports App
12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Group A & B
1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) Group A & B/Single Vehicle/1 Lap, 2 Rounds
USA/PRN/SiriusXM/ NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300
Stages end on Laps 45/90/200 Laps = 300 miles
USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse: $1,377,593

Sunday, September 24

3:30 p.m.: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Stages end on Laps 80/160/267 = 400.5 miles
USA/PRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse: $8,955,060

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Blaney to make 300th Cup career start at Texas

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

bettingtop10.ca

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category